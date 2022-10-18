Radial Hiring for More Than 1,300 Seasonal Jobs in Fulfillment Centers in Northern Pennsylvania to Support Holiday Season eCommerce Demands

Read full article on original website
thevalleyledger.com
DOMACI UNVEILS NEW “HOME & HEART” PROGRAM TO SUPPORT LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
BETHLEHEM, Pa., October 20, 2022 – Domaci, a home furnishings retailer based in Bethlehem, Pa., is pleased to announce their newest community focused initiative called Home & Heart, a monthly program which aims to highlight and support local area nonprofit organizations. Each month, Domaci will partner with a different...
Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly
Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
thevalleyledger.com
Women’s Business Council to Recognize Two Outstanding Area Women and a Nonprofit Organization at its Annual ATHENA Awards
Featured Images: On the left Meg Dowd and Dorota Gasienica-Kozak on the right. (PHOTO CREDIT: Women’s Business Council) Dorota Gasienica-Kozak, Meg Dowd, and SELF! LV Women’s Reentry to receive the prestigious award, given annually to local leaders and organizations that strive to empower, inspire, and uplift women. Lehigh...
thevalleyledger.com
FaBOOlous Monster Mash Mixer
As kids we feared the boogey-man, vampires, werewolfs, monsters under the bed or in our closet and other fictional creatures. Now as adults, our fears have evolved. Networking events can be scary; it’s hard to push yourself out of your comfort zone and introduce yourself to strangers. This Halloween, the Lehigh Valley Chamber is embracing the fear by partnering with Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown to hold a FaBOOlous Monster Mash Mixer!
thevalleyledger.com
ArtsQuest Names New Senior Events Manager
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — ArtsQuest is pleased to announce that Eric Bauder has been promoted to Senior Events Manager. Bauder began his career at ArtsQuest in 2010 as a part-time Operation Assistant. In 2013 he was promoted to Operations Specialist and two years later was promoted to Events Manager in recognition of his efforts with events.
thevalleyledger.com
Seltzer Group Partners Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Join us on Wednesday, October 26th for the celebration of Seltzer Group Partners in Emmaus! From 2-4pm enjoy light snacks, beer, wine, and champagne during an open house of the luxurious office space. From 4pm- 6pm join us for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony taking place at 5pm. There will be yard games and Trapp Door GastroTruck food truck will be at Seltzer Group during the celebration! We are so excited to welcome another member in our community and celebrate The Seltzer Group Partners! We love seeing the community of Emmaus grow and we are so happy to have The Seltzer Group as a part of this growing community.
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
thevalleyledger.com
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
Allentown School Superintendent May Be Fired At Board Meeting: Report
Allentown School District may soon begin the search for a new superintendent, according to a report by WFMZ. The board is expected to vote on whether to fire Superintendent John Stanford, who assumed office less than a year ago, the outlet reports. An unnamed source said the board would vote...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
thevalleyledger.com
ArtsQuest names new VP of Operations and External Projects
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — ArtsQuest is pleased to announce that Steve Ott has been promoted to vice president of operations and external projects. Ott, who began with the organization as a seasonal operations assistant in 2000 and 2002, spent time with the State Theatre in Easton before beginning his full-time ArtsQuest tenure in 2006, serving as a year-round operations assistant.
thevalleyledger.com
ARE MINOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION CASES CLOGGING OUR COURTS? – LEHIGH VALLEY JUSTICE INSTITUTE
Lehigh Valley, PA – In an era when gun violence and violent crime are posing a serious threat to safety throughout the Lehigh Valley, why are our governments wasting law enforcement resources, and our tax dollars, prosecuting low level marijuana offenses? That’s the question posed by the latest scientific study released by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI).
thevalleyledger.com
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts kicks off its theatre season with”MAC BETH’ adapted by Erica Schmidt, October 21-23, 2022
BETHLEHEM, PA– The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present “MAC BETH” adapted by Erica Schmidt from MACBETH by William Shakespeare, October 21-23, 2022. The production is directed by Christopher Cantelmi and features an exceptional cast of young actors. The...
thevalleyledger.com
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS October 21, 2022
Happy Friday. This edition of the BASD eNews from Dr. Roy contains our highlighted staff member from Miller Heights Elementary School, student from Clearview Elementary School, and 2015 graduate of Freedom High School. For this and all other BASD info, please view this week’s BASD eNews from Dr. Roy.
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT to fix dangerous intersection in Bethlehem Township, maybe in 2027
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions....
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: ASD Superintendent John Stanford could be leaving job
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's superintendent may be leaving after less than a year on the job. LehighValleyNews.com is reporting that the school board is negotiating a separation package for John Stanford. Details of that package were not disclosed. Stanford took on the job last November after Thomas...
sauconsource.com
Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown
Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
Anglers can expect changes for 2 of the Lehigh Valley’s most popular trout streams
Two of the region’s more popular fishing streams will likely undergo changes to the way their wild trout populations are managed as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gets set to enact new regulations on sections of the Monocacy and Saucon creeks in Bethlehem. The two waters, which are both stocked trout streams, are also home to robust populations of streambred brown trout in stretches.
