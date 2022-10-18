Join us on Wednesday, October 26th for the celebration of Seltzer Group Partners in Emmaus! From 2-4pm enjoy light snacks, beer, wine, and champagne during an open house of the luxurious office space. From 4pm- 6pm join us for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony taking place at 5pm. There will be yard games and Trapp Door GastroTruck food truck will be at Seltzer Group during the celebration! We are so excited to welcome another member in our community and celebrate The Seltzer Group Partners! We love seeing the community of Emmaus grow and we are so happy to have The Seltzer Group as a part of this growing community.

