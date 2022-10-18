Read full article on original website
ArtsQuest Names New Senior Events Manager
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — ArtsQuest is pleased to announce that Eric Bauder has been promoted to Senior Events Manager. Bauder began his career at ArtsQuest in 2010 as a part-time Operation Assistant. In 2013 he was promoted to Operations Specialist and two years later was promoted to Events Manager in recognition of his efforts with events.
DOMACI UNVEILS NEW “HOME & HEART” PROGRAM TO SUPPORT LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
BETHLEHEM, Pa., October 20, 2022 – Domaci, a home furnishings retailer based in Bethlehem, Pa., is pleased to announce their newest community focused initiative called Home & Heart, a monthly program which aims to highlight and support local area nonprofit organizations. Each month, Domaci will partner with a different...
Women’s Business Council to Recognize Two Outstanding Area Women and a Nonprofit Organization at its Annual ATHENA Awards
Featured Images: On the left Meg Dowd and Dorota Gasienica-Kozak on the right. (PHOTO CREDIT: Women’s Business Council) Dorota Gasienica-Kozak, Meg Dowd, and SELF! LV Women’s Reentry to receive the prestigious award, given annually to local leaders and organizations that strive to empower, inspire, and uplift women. Lehigh...
NCC’s Fall Craft Fair to be Held Nov. 5
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Alumni Association will hold their Annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center located at their Bethlehem Campus on 3835 Green Pond Road. Over 150 crafters will be exhibiting and selling their handmade crafts such as jewelry, food, woodworking and more.
Seltzer Group Partners Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Join us on Wednesday, October 26th for the celebration of Seltzer Group Partners in Emmaus! From 2-4pm enjoy light snacks, beer, wine, and champagne during an open house of the luxurious office space. From 4pm- 6pm join us for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony taking place at 5pm. There will be yard games and Trapp Door GastroTruck food truck will be at Seltzer Group during the celebration! We are so excited to welcome another member in our community and celebrate The Seltzer Group Partners! We love seeing the community of Emmaus grow and we are so happy to have The Seltzer Group as a part of this growing community.
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS October 21, 2022
Happy Friday. This edition of the BASD eNews from Dr. Roy contains our highlighted staff member from Miller Heights Elementary School, student from Clearview Elementary School, and 2015 graduate of Freedom High School. For this and all other BASD info, please view this week’s BASD eNews from Dr. Roy.
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts kicks off its theatre season with”MAC BETH’ adapted by Erica Schmidt, October 21-23, 2022
BETHLEHEM, PA– The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present “MAC BETH” adapted by Erica Schmidt from MACBETH by William Shakespeare, October 21-23, 2022. The production is directed by Christopher Cantelmi and features an exceptional cast of young actors. The...
PPL Center becomes Certified Sensory Inclusive
Allentown, PA – PPL Center has partnered with KultureCity to make Lehigh Valley Phantoms games and other programs and events sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue that visit PPL Center. The certification process entailed...
‘Captured Shifts from Ordinary to Extraordinary’
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Internationally renowned award-winning sculptor Carol Penelope Lambert is no stranger to the steel industry. The former steel sculptor has participated in iron pours worldwide, including Bethlehem’s Steel Weekend. Lambert returns to the Lehigh Valley Thursday, Oct. 27 for the unveiling of her latest sculpture, The Cloud,...
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
ARE MINOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION CASES CLOGGING OUR COURTS? – LEHIGH VALLEY JUSTICE INSTITUTE
Lehigh Valley, PA – In an era when gun violence and violent crime are posing a serious threat to safety throughout the Lehigh Valley, why are our governments wasting law enforcement resources, and our tax dollars, prosecuting low level marijuana offenses? That’s the question posed by the latest scientific study released by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI).
Emmaus gallery to host an Exhibit featuring the works of Bob Mcleod, a Marvel & DC comic book artist
An Exhibit featuring the works of Bob Mcleod, a Marvel & DC comic book artist. Over 50 signed prints and originals by Bob Mcleod. Bob is best known for co-creating four of the original five New Mutants with writer Chris Claremont, Mcleod has worked for Marvel and DC Comics on projects featuring such iconic figures as the Incredible Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Superman, Spiderman and Wonder Woman.
