Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Japan's Sept core consumer prices up 3.0% yr/yr
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast. For...
No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 630 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,280-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Friday. The global forecast for the...
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Friday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with traders remaining cautious as concerns about the outlook for interest rates continue to drive global yields higher. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar retreated and shed a bit of ground against most of its Asian major counterparts. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for...
Protest strikes in Iran reported as solidarity rallies held around world
Shopkeepers and factory workers reportedly went on strike in Iran on Saturday as women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week and solidarity rallies were held around the globe. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict...
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high of 2.38 million
A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to US Customs and Border Protection.The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the US economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.Migrants were stopped 227,547 times in September at the US border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency. It was up 11.5 per cent from 204,087 times in August and 18.5 per cent from 192,001 times in September...
