Casper, WY

Casper police car, SUV crash at intersection Friday; ‘no personal injuries’

CASPER, Wyo. — No medical transport was required Friday after a Casper police vehicle and an SUV crashed at the intersection of South Poplar Street and CY Avenue, according to a statement by Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Clint Christensen. “Fortunately, it is a minor crash without personal injury,” Christensen...
Woman pleads not guilty to car lot theft, damage to vehicle

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Natrona County District Court to two felonies, including theft of a Jeep from a car lot and over $1,000 in damages done after the alleged theft. Latoya Lewis, 41, is also charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of another...
Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday

A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
Harrington pleads guilty to felony charges in armed burglary of north Casper home

CASPER, Wyo. — One defendant pleaded guilty Friday in Natrona County District Court to his role in an armed burglary of a north Casper home last May. Antonio Harrington, aged 20 at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and to pointing an AR-15 at a witness — a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for felony escape

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for a person wanted for felony escape from official detention. According to a release, Jacob Hair, 30, was in the Casper Re-Entry Center when he failed to return on Oct. 20. He was reported as an escapee by 3 p.m. that day, they said.
Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance

Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/19/22 – 10/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Two suspects were observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Casper Police Department Sgt. Tony Stedille said late Wednesday that one suspect was being investigated...
Casper man arrested Wednesday, charged as felon in possession of firearm

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper

Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.
Teenage defendants plead guilty to shooting at over 20 car windows with BB guns in April

CASPER, Wyo. — Three adults have now pleaded guilty to their roles in an overnight cruise last April during which they destroyed over 20 car windows with BB and pellet guns. John Pettid entered his guilty plea in Natrona County District Court to the charge of felony conspiracy to commit property destruction. Co-conspirators Caleb Elton and Casey Neal have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
