walls102.com
Swap Shop 10/21/22
GARAGE SALE – 4125 Illinois 251 Mendota – Friday 1-5, Saturday 8-4 FOR SALE snowblower, electric start, 20″ wide works well. $25. 4 good tires on 15 ” rims 195 X 6015 $75. Whirlpool Refrigerator with freezer on top works. $75. Tow bar for cars $20. Located in Mendota, please leave a message. CALL(815)710-0445.
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
wcsjnews.com
Four New Businesses Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council last night heard about new businesses coming to the area. Here is Alderman Jake Duvick. Your browser does not support the audio element. The council then approved increasing the number Class E liquor licenses. Here is Duvick and Mayor Chris Brown talking about the businesses that will be getting a class E liquor license.
WSPY NEWS
Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring
The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board...
Midwest Owl & Stick Horse Are Best of Friends [PHOTO/VIDEO]
In what has to be one of the best nature photographs ever taken, look at those two buddies: an owl and a stick horse. The million-dollar question is how did a stick horse end up in a tree? I think you probably know the answer and I have the evidence to prove it.
wjol.com
Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week
The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
wcsjnews.com
Tractor Supply Company Could Be Coming to Channahon
The Channahon Village Board on Monday heard that a Tractor Supply Company could be locating in the village. Channahon Director of Community Development and Information Systems Mike Petrick spoke about the project. He said construction could begin in the spring of 2023. Your browser does not support the audio element.
wjol.com
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
qrockonline.com
Morris Family Loses Everything In Early Friday Morning Fire ~ Donations Needed
The family of Varsity football player Malachi Congo suffered a house fire in the early morning hours on Friday, October 14th. The family of 5, and their 2 dogs, were able to escape safely, but left with nothing more than the clothing on their backs. I’m told that Dad ran back in and saved the dogs during all the chaos! What a hero!!!!
walls102.com
Discover Manufacturing Career Expo coming to IVCC
OGLESBY – Up to 250 district high school students are expected to participate in the Discover Manufacturing Career Expo at Illinois Valley Community College on Tuesday. IVCC is partnering on the event with North Central Regional Betterment Coalition, Starved Rock Associates Vocational & Technical Education and several local sponsors and supporters. The Manufacturing Expo invites all area high school students to explore a career in manufacturing.
WSPY NEWS
Cannabis and cash found at Peru business
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
walls102.com
Mendota to apply for EPA grant for Illinois Avenue properties
MENDOTA – The city of Mendota will be holding a public hearing ahead of applying for a Brownfield Cleanup Grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will be to help remediate two properties in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue. A required public hearing will be November 7th at city hall ahead of the November 22nd deadline. Grants are considered Brownfield if they are going to be used to help develop property after cleanup of potentially hazardous substances or pollutants.
25newsnow.com
New East Peoria company opens doors for jobs & clean energy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois has plans to become a renewable energy state in less than 30 years by attracting wind and solar energy companies. One new company in East Peoria is now hiring. “We have over 300 projects in queue right now and we just got here six...
A Scary Movie Shown In Eastern Iowa Is Causing Viewers To Faint & Vomit
It's scary movie season but there's one flick that's apparently taking it to the next level. There's a new movie so horrifying and disgusting that is apparently making viewers vomit or pass out. And what horror trope could bring people to such a state? Well... Yep. That's right. The movie...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
walls102.com
LaSalle-Peru Boy Scout Troop shutting down
LASALLE – LaSalle-Peru’s Boy Scouts 20 will be closing its doors. After over 60 years of serving the young men of the LaSalle-Peru, Scout Master Dan Mathews reported to LaSalle’s City Council that the troop will no longer be due to a lack of sign-ups and other issues. He says he’s heard of other troops in the area like Streator and Ottawa having similar struggles. Currently, according to Mathews, there are around 150 boy scouts between LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau counties. His scouts will be dispersed between Waltham and Marseilles troops. Mathews has been with Troop 20 since 1985.
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
walls102.com
Streator passes agreements with communities on emergency services
STREATOR – The city of Streator has officially passed intergovernmental agreements between Long Point, Reading, and Allen Township to provide emergency services to the communities. Formalities were passed Wednesday night at Streator’s City Council Meeting. The city will serve Allen Township’s western district as a backup at $450 per call, the same rate as Long Point’s. Reading’s agreement is similar to Long Point’s according to city Manager Dave Plyman, however, Streator is allowing Reading the time to gain full authority for the city to provide emergency services via referendum. Plyman says, for now, Reading will be served at a highly discounted rate to get their financials arranged. For now, Reading will pay $25,000, and f the referendum passes, an additional $25,000 through the end of 2023.
