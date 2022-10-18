Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Closing Dates Released for Interstate 65
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced the following dates, times and locations are for the lane restrictions on I-65 for the Southbound driving lane to allow for patching of the roadway and ramp closure for the week of October 23, 2022. 10/24/2022 8pm-7am 160 mile marker in Clinton County. 10/25/2022...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Coldest night since mid-April before weekend warmup
INDIANAPOLIS — Expect a brighter and better feeling afternoon in central Indiana as cloud cover peels away with a departing storm system. The end result will be highs in the 50s — still below the daily average 64 degrees but much better than the past 48 hours. However,...
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Camp Cullom Chili Supper and Astronomy Open House This Saturday Evening
The weather forecast for Saturday looks nearly perfect for a Chili Supper, Camp and Astronomy Open House at Camp Cullom. Saturday temperatures should peak in the mid-seventies with sunshine throughout the day and into the evening. Every year in October during the beautiful fall explosion of colors, Camp Cullom holds...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
Multi-vehicle crash in Mooresville causing delays
A multi-car accident in Mooresville is causing significant delays. According to the Mooresville Police Department, 7 cars are involved in a wreck in the area of State Road 144 and Centenary Road.
WISH-TV
6 vehicles, including semi, involved in Morgan Co. crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving five vehicles and a semi that happened Friday afternoon in Morgan County. Morgan County officials say it happened on Mann Road and State Road 144 just before 3 p.m. That’s east of Mooresville and northwest of Bargersville.
wrtv.com
GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year
Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Press Release From City Of Frankfort Concerning Toters
The following is a press release from the City of Frankfort Thursday afternoon:. We received some news from the company that is supplying and putting together all of the new trash toters. They are going to start delivering the new toters on Sunday, October 23rd to the Southwest quadrant and possibly the Northwest quadrant of Frankfort. On Monday, October 24th the company will finish where they left off. Every resident should have the new trash carts by Thursday, October 27th. Please DO NOT use the new containers until the week of Monday, October 31st.
Downtown I-65 exit ramp closing for a month starting Oct. 24
INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown I-65 ramp will close next week as part of the North Split project. The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24. It won’t reopen until the end of November, weather permitting. Crews will widen […]
Brownsburg farmer discusses this week's extreme temperature fluctuations
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Late October sunshine is traditionally hard to find, but not the past few years. "You ebb and flow according to the weather," said Little by Little Farm co-owner Robert Pinder. "Here we are at the end of October and we're still producing strawberries." That's Little by...
WLFI.com
High speed chase ends with crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One suspect is in custody after a high speed chase that spanned two counties. According to police, around 11:46 a.m. Friday afternoon, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was transferred a call from Clinton County officials about a possible impaired driver. Officers located the vehicle...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Hardy Hills Solar Project In A Nutshell
Hardy Hills Solar Project near Kilmore north of Frankfort is in full construction mode and driving 800 posts a day now. The 195 Megawatt project at peak capacity will contribute enough electricity to serve almost 37,000 homes when completed. The building of the solar array will be a 14 month process that started July 2022.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Football Season Is Over For Frankfort After Falling To Kokomo Friday Night
Frankfort (1-8) was defeated by the (8-1 )Kokomo Wildcats by the score of 70-6 Friday night at home in sectional play. Kokomo scored on almost every drive and their defense held Frankfort on passing and rushing the entire game. Be sure to listen to Don and Jamie on “Inside The...
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
WTHI
Lane restrictions to begin on I-70 between Terre Haute and Indy - here's where
PUTNAM, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane restrictions for I-70 in Putnam County. It's in preparation for phase two of a box culvert installation. Lane restrictions on the interstate near Little Point start Tuesday. Restrictions will be between County Road South 650 and County Road...
WIBC.com
Some Hoosiers Could See Another Utility Price Increase
WESTFIELD, Ind. — If you live in Westfield, your gas bill might become more expensive. Citizens Gas operating in the Westfield service area has proposed an annual revenue hike of 1.29-million dollars, citing the need to cover high maintenance and operating costs, plus improving infrastructure. Citizens Gas of Westfield says this would not affect water or sewer price rates.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County Commissioners Approve Spending $5 Million of ARPA Funds
The Clinton County Commissioners approved an ordinance amendment to its American Rescue Plan Tuesday morning at the Frankfort Regional Airport. “This will allow us to spend $5 million of the $6.3 million roughly to be allocated for the renovation of the Courthouse and the Annex,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “Some of the bills are coming in and we had to clean up cash in order to pay for those.”
readthereporter.com
Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night
The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
