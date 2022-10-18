ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Closing Dates Released for Interstate 65

Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced the following dates, times and locations are for the lane restrictions on I-65 for the Southbound driving lane to allow for patching of the roadway and ramp closure for the week of October 23, 2022. 10/24/2022 8pm-7am 160 mile marker in Clinton County. 10/25/2022...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Camp Cullom Chili Supper and Astronomy Open House This Saturday Evening

The weather forecast for Saturday looks nearly perfect for a Chili Supper, Camp and Astronomy Open House at Camp Cullom. Saturday temperatures should peak in the mid-seventies with sunshine throughout the day and into the evening. Every year in October during the beautiful fall explosion of colors, Camp Cullom holds...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

6 vehicles, including semi, involved in Morgan Co. crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving five vehicles and a semi that happened Friday afternoon in Morgan County. Morgan County officials say it happened on Mann Road and State Road 144 just before 3 p.m. That’s east of Mooresville and northwest of Bargersville.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year

Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Press Release From City Of Frankfort Concerning Toters

The following is a press release from the City of Frankfort Thursday afternoon:. We received some news from the company that is supplying and putting together all of the new trash toters. They are going to start delivering the new toters on Sunday, October 23rd to the Southwest quadrant and possibly the Northwest quadrant of Frankfort. On Monday, October 24th the company will finish where they left off. Every resident should have the new trash carts by Thursday, October 27th. Please DO NOT use the new containers until the week of Monday, October 31st.
FRANKFORT, IN
FOX59

Downtown I-65 exit ramp closing for a month starting Oct. 24

INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown I-65 ramp will close next week as part of the North Split project. The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24. It won’t reopen until the end of November, weather permitting. Crews will widen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

High speed chase ends with crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One suspect is in custody after a high speed chase that spanned two counties. According to police, around 11:46 a.m. Friday afternoon, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was transferred a call from Clinton County officials about a possible impaired driver. Officers located the vehicle...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Hardy Hills Solar Project In A Nutshell

Hardy Hills Solar Project near Kilmore north of Frankfort is in full construction mode and driving 800 posts a day now. The 195 Megawatt project at peak capacity will contribute enough electricity to serve almost 37,000 homes when completed. The building of the solar array will be a 14 month process that started July 2022.
FRANKFORT, IN
inputfortwayne.com

‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore

Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Some Hoosiers Could See Another Utility Price Increase

WESTFIELD, Ind. — If you live in Westfield, your gas bill might become more expensive. Citizens Gas operating in the Westfield service area has proposed an annual revenue hike of 1.29-million dollars, citing the need to cover high maintenance and operating costs, plus improving infrastructure. Citizens Gas of Westfield says this would not affect water or sewer price rates.
WESTFIELD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton County Commissioners Approve Spending $5 Million of ARPA Funds

The Clinton County Commissioners approved an ordinance amendment to its American Rescue Plan Tuesday morning at the Frankfort Regional Airport. “This will allow us to spend $5 million of the $6.3 million roughly to be allocated for the renovation of the Courthouse and the Annex,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “Some of the bills are coming in and we had to clean up cash in order to pay for those.”
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night

The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
CARMEL, IN

