The following is a press release from the City of Frankfort Thursday afternoon:. We received some news from the company that is supplying and putting together all of the new trash toters. They are going to start delivering the new toters on Sunday, October 23rd to the Southwest quadrant and possibly the Northwest quadrant of Frankfort. On Monday, October 24th the company will finish where they left off. Every resident should have the new trash carts by Thursday, October 27th. Please DO NOT use the new containers until the week of Monday, October 31st.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO