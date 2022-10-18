ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

One dead after plane crash in Middle Tennessee

By Brittney Baird
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person died when a small plane crashed in a residential area of Brentwood Tuesday morning.

The plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. off Old Smyrna Road and Banbury Crossing.

    (Courtesy: Brentwood Police Department)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    (Photo: WKRN)
    (Courtesy: Brentwood Police Department)

Old Smyrna Road will be closed between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike for an undetermined amount of time, according to Brentwood police.

Multiple power lines are also down due to the crash, causing power outages throughout the area.

Neighbors reported hearing a boom before their power went out. No sounds of distress were heard prior to the crash.

Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been called in to investigate. The FAA reported the single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed with only the pilot aboard.

Brentwood police reported FAA investigators arrived Tuesday morning at the crash site and NTSB investigators will arrive Wednesday.

It is not known where the plane departed or where it was headed.

This is a developing story.

No additional information was immediately released.

