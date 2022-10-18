Read full article on original website
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOs
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Friend of late Russia basketball coach remembers him as ‘pillar’ of the community
RUSSIA — The Russia community is remembering their high school basketball coach who died last week. David Borchers, boys basketball head coach, died Friday from injuries suffered in a crash this month, Superintendent Steve Rose confirmed Wednesday. Borchers, 54, was in an accident on state Route 66 on the...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
dayton247now.com
Springfield sixth graders decorate pumpkins for senior living community
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sixth graders at Shawnee Elementary are looking for ways to improve their classrooms, their school, and their community this year. The Ohio Masonic Home's residents will experience fall thanks to the Brave Leaders Club during the month of October. According to Kyle Phelps, principal of the...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
dayton.com
FALL HIKING: Your guide to various trails across the Dayton area
Enjoy the fall color show at locations throughout the region. The sights and sounds of fall hiking are unmatched as sun streams through a colorful canopy overhead and leaves crunch with each footstep. “Fall is my absolute favorite time to hike,” said Jordan Hart, Five Rivers MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator....
dayton.com
‘Boogies and the Woogies’ author Marianne Reed says book has message of peace despite differences
HAMILTON — Area children’s book author Marianne Reed has penned and illustrated a book with a relevant theme that is capturing the attention of community members and leaders. Reed’s book, “The Boogies and the Woogies” is a 32-page children’s fiction, picture book. The book introduces readers to two...
dayton.com
10 coffee shops you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, Oct. 28, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area coffee shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
dayton.com
Local art exhibits feature photography work involving nature, landscapes and portraits
‘FotoFocus’ opens Saturday at Fitton Center in Hamilton. For the first time, the Fitton Center for Creative Arts will participate in FotoFocus by offering three new exhibitions this fall that highlight photography through portraits, landscape and nature. “We’re so excited about the multiple exhibitions that are happening with FotoFocus...
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
The adults-only (21+) event will be held on Nov. 5th at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Urbana Citizen
Looking Back: The Champaign National Bank
The Champaign County Bank was established in 1851 under the free-banking law of 1851. After the U. S. Congress passed the National Bank Act in 1863, the Champaign County Bank obtained a national bank charter in 1865 becoming the Champaign National Bank of Urbana (ChNB). In 1921, ChNB moved from...
dayton.com
Bob Evans sausage recalled, could contain pieces of thin blue rubber
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia establishment, announced it is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products because it could be contaminated with pieces of thin blue rubber. The recalled sausage includes 1-pound packages of “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466, a “USE/FRZ BY” date of...
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
daytonlocal.com
Remembering Dr. Creep
Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
