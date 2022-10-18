Voters turned out in record numbers for 1st day of early voting in Georgia

ATLANTA — The first day of early voting in Georgia broke a state’s midterm turnout record.

More than 133,000 ballots were cast in-person on Monday across the state. That is more than an 85% increase from the 2018 midterm elections when 71,000 voted early on the first day.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says the day one early voting totals were almost on same level from the 2020 Presidential election. More than 136,739 voters cast their ballot on the first day of early voting for that election.

Interest is high in this year’s midterm elections. According to the Secretary of State’s office, nearly 800,000 voted early, in-person during the primary in May. That’s compared to more than 326,000 in 2020 and just under 300,000 in 2018.

In-person early voting is the most popular method of casting a ballot in Georgia. Voting locations are open for three weeks before Election Day. It’s also required to have two Saturdays for voting. Some counties also offer Sunday voting hours.

Unlike Election Day, you do not have to vote at an assigned polling location during early voting. You may vote at any early voting location within your county. You will need to show one of seven forms of photo ID to vote in person.

Early voting runs through Nov. 4.

