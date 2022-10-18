Read full article on original website
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
cn2.com
Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
Mint Hill Madness: So much family fun it’ll make you crazy
MINT HILL, N.C. — Let the “Madness” begin! The 2022 Mint Hill Madness festival returns this weekend to Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the founding of the town. The festival features carnival rides and games, live music, food and a fireworks show. Festival hours are from 4...
Pharr Mill Brewing Co. adds Concord taproom, restaurant
CONCORD, N.C. — Pharr Mill Brewing Co. is now dishing up hickory-smoked barbecue in Concord. The Harrisburg brewery has expanded its footprint with a second taproom and its first bricks-and-mortar restaurant. Pharr Mill Brewing & BBQ offers everything from Carolina-style pulled pork to Texas-inspired brisket. Owner Alston Richardson says...
scoopcharlotte.com
Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations
One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
Developer’s plan for 1,000-plus homes in region runs into opposition
LANCASTER COUNTY , S.C. — A rezoning request for a large property in Lancaster County has been recommended for denial by the planning commission. On Tuesday, the commission voted against a recommendation for approval of a rezoning request for 780.4 acres off Van Wyck Road. It also recommended denial of an accompanying development agreement for the property.
wccbcharlotte.com
Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
Lincoln County gravedigger wins Cash 5 jackpot after buying three tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in a tribute to Dale Earnhardt and is now $235,000 richer. Luther Dowdy, a NASCAR fan, won the prize of exactly $235,001 in Monday’s drawing. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash...
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle set to host Autumn Extravaganza
The Autumn Extravaganza will be Oct. 27-29 in downtown Albemarle. There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treating, a haunted house, hayrides, games, vendors, food trucks and live music. From 5-7 p.m. Thursday, kids can rick or treat at downtown businesses. There will also be a costume parade on Second Street...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
North Carolina family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son buys $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital and decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket. That ticket won his family a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge […]
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Safe After Getting Stuck in Bucket Truck in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now safe and uninjured after getting stuck in a bucket truck on Bluestem Lane. Officials at the scene said that a mechanical failure caused the bucket truck to become stuck. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is working to rescue a man that is...
Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain dies after being hospitalized due to illness
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue Capt. Brian Yon has died from an illness, officials said Friday. The fire department said Yon was recently hospitalized due to an illness and died at Atrium Health CMC Main in Charlotte Wednesday. Yon had served with Mooresville Fire-Rescue since July 2007. The department...
WBTV
City of Concord pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation for Logan Community
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing efforts to achieve a National Historic District designation for the Logan Community, a historically rich neighborhood and one of the largest African American communities in the city. Community members are invited to share photographs, yearbooks, documents, and stories that can help inform the National Register nomination process. Citizens can share their memories and photographs at a community meeting on October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center or by submitting materials online.
