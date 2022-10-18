ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
FORT MILL, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Pharr Mill Brewing Co. adds Concord taproom, restaurant

CONCORD, N.C. — Pharr Mill Brewing Co. is now dishing up hickory-smoked barbecue in Concord. The Harrisburg brewery has expanded its footprint with a second taproom and its first bricks-and-mortar restaurant. Pharr Mill Brewing & BBQ offers everything from Carolina-style pulled pork to Texas-inspired brisket. Owner Alston Richardson says...
CONCORD, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations

One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle set to host Autumn Extravaganza

The Autumn Extravaganza will be Oct. 27-29 in downtown Albemarle. There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treating, a haunted house, hayrides, games, vendors, food trucks and live music. From 5-7 p.m. Thursday, kids can rick or treat at downtown businesses. There will also be a costume parade on Second Street...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Safe After Getting Stuck in Bucket Truck in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now safe and uninjured after getting stuck in a bucket truck on Bluestem Lane. Officials at the scene said that a mechanical failure caused the bucket truck to become stuck. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is working to rescue a man that is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

City of Concord pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation for Logan Community

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing efforts to achieve a National Historic District designation for the Logan Community, a historically rich neighborhood and one of the largest African American communities in the city. Community members are invited to share photographs, yearbooks, documents, and stories that can help inform the National Register nomination process. Citizens can share their memories and photographs at a community meeting on October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center or by submitting materials online.
CONCORD, NC

