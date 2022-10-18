ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBAL Radio

MDH announces first human monkeypox-related death in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Health announced Friday the state's first human monkeypox-related death of a resident. The department confirmed the death of the Maryland resident in which human monkeypox was a contributing factor. The resident was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case, the department said. "Human monkeypox is still...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Dan Cox met, accepted gift from Proud Boys member

New video obtained by The Washington Post shows Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox greeting a member of the Proud Boys. The video, which was recorded at Cox's primary victory party over the summer, shows Cox shaking hands with a man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys logo on it. The man handed Cox a comb as a gift, saying, "This is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you."
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing

The Maryland Transit Administration bus driver who was fatally shot Tuesday applied for and was granted a temporary peace order and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning, the 11 News I-Team has learned. Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia, was shot multiple times as she arrived for work Tuesday...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Alsop, Baltimore Choral Arts reunite for concert in Vienna

Saturday night’s concert in Vienna is the third concert on a nine-day European tour for the Baltimore Choral Arts Society. Editor’s note: The reporter’s wife is a singer in the Baltimore Choral Arts Society chorus. They are traveling at their own expense. More than 80 singers in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man charged in Colorado supermarket attack still incompetent

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday, keeping his prosecution on hold. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused since December, when a judge first...
BOULDER, CO

