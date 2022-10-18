ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Study puts Arkansas among least energy-efficient states

By Jacob Smith
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZFQb_0idsxIPl00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In honor of National Energy Awareness Month, the personal-finance website WalletHub took a look at the most and least-energy efficient states in the U.S. and found Arkansas to be near the bottom of the list.

To gauge the financial impact of doing more with less energy – WalletHub concluded the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $2,148 on motor fuel and oil

Research then compared the auto- and home-energy efficiency in 48 states. Due to data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii were excluded.

Arkansas named least politically engaged state by study

Results concluded that Arkansas was at No. 45 out of 48 for energy efficiency. Fellow southern states West Virginia, Alabama, and South Carolina rounded out the bottom of the list.

At the top of the list sits three states from the northeast with Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island making up the top three, followed by Utah and Vermont.

According to WalletHub, the Department of Energy estimates that adopting energy-efficient measures in the home could reduce a family’s utility costs by as much as 25%.

For more information, visit WalletHub’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chris Jones & Ricky Dale Harrington face off in Arkansas governor debate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The three candidates for Arkansas governor lined up under the broadcast stage lights Friday morning to make their case. Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones outlined their positions in the one-hour debate at Arkansas PBS in Conway, often emphasizing jobs and education, while at times each candidate gently pointed out the flaws they perceived in their opponents’ platforms.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds

(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy