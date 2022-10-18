ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles Shares a Sneak Peek at Bridal Look Ahead of Wedding

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Simone Biles is continuing preparations for her 2023 wedding to fiancé, NFL player Jonathan Owens, and she just shared a sneak peek at one of her wedding day wedding looks.

The Olympic gymnast posed in all white in front of a rack filled with possible bridal party looks. She captioned the Instagram shot: "on bride duty 👰🏾‍♀️."

There are a few white dresses at one end of the rack that very likely could be Biles' wedding looks.

Biles' husband-to-be commented on the post, "I can’t wait 😌," as many friends and followers left heart and fire emojis in support.

Back in March, Biles confirmed that she'd found not one, but two, dresses for the occasion.

The Galia Lahav bridal shop where she bought the dresses posted a few photos of the gymnast trying on gowns, along with a picture of Biles holding a sign that read, "I said yes to the dress at Galia Lahav LA."

The caption said: "It’s official: She said 'YES to the dress(es)!' 🤍 We are over the moon & so honored about gold medalist & mega athlete @simonebiles becoming a GL Bride! ✨ (Not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek of Simone at her fitting 🙃) #GaliaLahav #GLBride."

Biles and Owens started dating in early 2020 after connecting through a dating app, though they had a run-in with each other the year before, at one of Owens' Houston Texans games.

While talking to the Wall Street Journal last summer, Biles said of their romance, "He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

The two got engaged in Feb. 2022, and although they haven't revealed the official date of their wedding, Biles said that it will be sometime next year.

Comments / 35

vernal hebert
2d ago

this young lady is living her life and all of you people that have stupid comments should do the same

Reply
4
Roger Gray
1d ago

Why does she matter anymore,I mean she showed children every were that it’s ok too quit.but another way the world is getting screwed up

Reply
2
Guest
3d ago

What’s the point of article if you aren’t going to show anything?

Reply(2)
7
