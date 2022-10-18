Read full article on original website
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
abc27.com
2022 Harrisburg holiday parade plans
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg will hold its 2022 Cargill Holiday Parade themed “A Very Vibrant Holiday” on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the city’s website. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will feature giant balloons, marching bands, dance teams, floats, characters,...
abc27.com
Federal building up for grabs in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The originally named Ronald Reagan Federal Building on 228 Walnut St. is being auctioned off from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, with a starting bid of $4 million. According to Ten – X Commercial Real Estate’s website, the 56-year-old property is a little over 250,000...
Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022 date and theme announced
Harrisburg’s annual holiday parade will have the theme “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. Cargill Holiday Parade 2022 will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Front and Market streets then moves on Market Street, onto Second Street, North Street, Front Street and ends where it began. Afterward, Santa will meet visitors at Strawberry Square with free hot chocolate and cookies, while supplies last.
theburgnews.com
Once, twice: The Federal Building in Harrisburg slated for auction again
Next month, the Federal Building in downtown Harrisburg once again will head to auction, according to a listing from the real estate broker, the Dunkle-Vartanian Group of Marcus & Millichap. The online auction is slated to take place Nov. 14 to 17 at a starting bid of $4 million, according...
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
abc27.com
Harrisburg breaks ground on new low-income housing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg. The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families. Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction,...
abc27.com
Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
theburgnews.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground in Harrisburg with goal to provide high-quality living
George Fernandez knows what it’s like to live in low-income housing, which is why he’s passionate about creating a better experience for other Harrisburg families. On Friday, Fernandez, CEO of Latino Connection, broke ground on Sycamore Homes, a $3 million affordable housing project planned for Allison Hill. “It...
etownian.com
Rating local diners
One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
WGAL
Operation Wildcat indoor yard sale to benefit Mechanicsburg students in need
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Operation Wildcat's 19th indoor yard sale is being held Friday and Saturday in Cumberland County. All proceeds benefit students and families in need in the Mechanicsburg Area School District. Since 2007, Operation Wildcat yard sales have raised more than $227,000. The yard sale runs until 8...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes want to help protect pets for owners on limited budgets. Humane Pennsylvania is holding mobile clinics in Lancaster for vaccines and microchips. Pet owners will be able to pay what they can. Starting at $20, the mobile clinic will be at...
abc27.com
New “professional neighborhood business center” coming to Harrisburg
LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Forrest Hills Commons on Linglestown Road will have all of its first three buildings completed by June 1, 2023, according to the owner of Vanguard Reality Group Inc., Eric Kessler. The soon-to-be-completed project will be home to eleven total spaces – nine of which...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
abc27.com
Family Fishing day being held in Harrisburg park
HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular events for the City of Harrisburg is returning this weekend. Family Fishing day will begin on Saturday, Oct 22 at 9 a.m. at Italian Lake. The annual event offers families a rare chance to fish in an urban setting and allows an opportunity for citizens to learn how to fish.
abc27.com
Chambersburg Food Truck Festival
Food trucks are coming to Chambersburg for their Fall Food Truck Festival! Learn what you can dig into and the other festivities that will be happening in downtown Chambersburg.
abc27.com
Pavement restoration in Harrisburg: here is what you need to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is set to begin its pavement restoration starting this coming week on Arsenal Boulevard at Cameron Street. According to PennDOT’s release, the restoration will begin on Monday, Oct. 24, and will continue through Friday, Oct. 28. This restoration will then continue the following...
abc27.com
Mayor Williams says Harrisburg is strongest it’s been in decades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams gave her State of the City Address to local business leaders, elected officials, and more, where she said Harrisburg is the strongest it has been in decades. Williams cited Harrisburg’s financial recovery out of Act 47, which...
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
abc27.com
Lancaster City Police ride-along program seeing positive results
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pairing treatment providers with Lancaster County Police is the idea behind a new ride-along partnership that started back in September. Since that program started, Chris Dreisbach, the CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, says that they have started a brand new program in Lancaster City.
