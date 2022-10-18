ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

2022 Harrisburg holiday parade plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg will hold its 2022 Cargill Holiday Parade themed “A Very Vibrant Holiday” on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the city’s website. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will feature giant balloons, marching bands, dance teams, floats, characters,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Federal building up for grabs in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The originally named Ronald Reagan Federal Building on 228 Walnut St. is being auctioned off from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, with a starting bid of $4 million. According to Ten – X Commercial Real Estate’s website, the 56-year-old property is a little over 250,000...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022 date and theme announced

Harrisburg’s annual holiday parade will have the theme “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. Cargill Holiday Parade 2022 will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Front and Market streets then moves on Market Street, onto Second Street, North Street, Front Street and ends where it began. Afterward, Santa will meet visitors at Strawberry Square with free hot chocolate and cookies, while supplies last.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg breaks ground on new low-income housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City and county officials broke ground today on a new affordable housing development in Harrisburg. The new building, called Sycamore Homes, will feature around two dozen apartments that will prioritize low-income families. Sycamore Homes, which was spearheaded by Fernandez Realty Group and Steel Works Construction,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
MOUNT JOY, PA
etownian.com

Rating local diners

One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes want to help protect pets for owners on limited budgets. Humane Pennsylvania is holding mobile clinics in Lancaster for vaccines and microchips. Pet owners will be able to pay what they can. Starting at $20, the mobile clinic will be at...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Family Fishing day being held in Harrisburg park

HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular events for the City of Harrisburg is returning this weekend. Family Fishing day will begin on Saturday, Oct 22 at 9 a.m. at Italian Lake. The annual event offers families a rare chance to fish in an urban setting and allows an opportunity for citizens to learn how to fish.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg Food Truck Festival

Food trucks are coming to Chambersburg for their Fall Food Truck Festival! Learn what you can dig into and the other festivities that will be happening in downtown Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pavement restoration in Harrisburg: here is what you need to know

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is set to begin its pavement restoration starting this coming week on Arsenal Boulevard at Cameron Street. According to PennDOT’s release, the restoration will begin on Monday, Oct. 24, and will continue through Friday, Oct. 28. This restoration will then continue the following...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Mayor Williams says Harrisburg is strongest it’s been in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams gave her State of the City Address to local business leaders, elected officials, and more, where she said Harrisburg is the strongest it has been in decades. Williams cited Harrisburg’s financial recovery out of Act 47, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster City Police ride-along program seeing positive results

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pairing treatment providers with Lancaster County Police is the idea behind a new ride-along partnership that started back in September. Since that program started, Chris Dreisbach, the CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, says that they have started a brand new program in Lancaster City.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

