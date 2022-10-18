ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDEL 1150AM

Update: Arrest made for Dover homicide

A Dover man is under arrest for a homicide in the city last weekend. Dover Police said Friday that 30-year-old Duante Morrison was identified as a suspect in connection with the early-morning shooting death last Sunday of 29-year-old Jesse Holley on South Bradford Street. Police learned that Morrison was at...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot during Dover home invasion; homeowner charged with drug crimes

A Dover man faces drug-dealing charges following a home invasion that led to a California man getting shot. Dover Police said that State Troopers responded to reports of gunshots on Whiteoak Road late Tuesday night. A 46-year-old California man was flown to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor

A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WGMD Radio

2 Arrested in Contraband Investigation at SCI

Two people have been arrested following a contraband investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution. Investigators learned of a conspiracy between an inmate and a New Castle resident to deliver drugs to the inmate by the US Mail. A package addressed to the inmate was identified and intercepted at the prison mail room and an analysis of the package by the Division of Forensic Science found the paper contents tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. Arrest warrants were secured and on Friday, 38 year old Dustin Richie, currently incarcerated at SCI, is now charged with several felony offenses:
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, (9/10) at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a home in the unit block of Heron Court (Sparrow Run) for the report of a burglary. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the 73-year-old victim who reported she returned home from the hospital when she noticed missing jewelry. She then advised the officer that a debit card was missing from her wallet.
NEWARK, DE
Cat Country 107.3

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mercury

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
WMDT.com

ACLU of DE and one mother calling for the end of Operation Safe Streets

DELAWARE – Operation Safe Streets works in the first state to keep communities safer by monitoring probationers. Sharee Congo is calling for justice. She says one of the issues is the confusion when OSS enters the home because of uniforms not being properly labeled. “Whoever these people are inside my house, all I can think of is the safety of my kids. I just felt so violated, I had so many different feelings, I just felt helpless, I felt angry, hurt,” says Sharee Congo, who had her house raided by OSS.
DOVER, DE

