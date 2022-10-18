Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Arrest made for Dover homicide
A Dover man is under arrest for a homicide in the city last weekend. Dover Police said Friday that 30-year-old Duante Morrison was identified as a suspect in connection with the early-morning shooting death last Sunday of 29-year-old Jesse Holley on South Bradford Street. Police learned that Morrison was at...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot during Dover home invasion; homeowner charged with drug crimes
A Dover man faces drug-dealing charges following a home invasion that led to a California man getting shot. Dover Police said that State Troopers responded to reports of gunshots on Whiteoak Road late Tuesday night. A 46-year-old California man was flown to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.
Baltimore Police sergeant found guilty of attempted theft, misconduct in office
A veteran Baltimore Police sergeant has been found guilty of attempted theft and misconduct in office.
4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor
A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
WGMD Radio
2 Arrested in Contraband Investigation at SCI
Two people have been arrested following a contraband investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution. Investigators learned of a conspiracy between an inmate and a New Castle resident to deliver drugs to the inmate by the US Mail. A package addressed to the inmate was identified and intercepted at the prison mail room and an analysis of the package by the Division of Forensic Science found the paper contents tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. Arrest warrants were secured and on Friday, 38 year old Dustin Richie, currently incarcerated at SCI, is now charged with several felony offenses:
Norristown Times Herald
Ex-correctional officer admits role in gun trafficking activities in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — A Bucks County woman who was once a Philadelphia correctional officer has admitted to illegally purchasing multiple firearms during a so-called “straw purchase” scheme in Montgomery County during which authorities alleged she then transferred the guns to others. Amanda L. Barr, 38, of the 2500...
Tobacco Thief Caught Month After Robbery With Over 1 Kilogram Of Suspected Drugs
A suspected Glen Burnie tobacco thief was found with over one kilogram of drugs over a month after the robbery, authorities say. Andre Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after being identified as the suspect in the robbery of a Atomoco gas station in the 7444 block of Furnace Branch Road East the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Port Deposit man faces drug distribution charges after I-95 traffic stop
A Cecil County man is facing felony drug charges after he was found with crack cocaine while driving down I-95 in Delaware.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, (9/10) at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a home in the unit block of Heron Court (Sparrow Run) for the report of a burglary. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the 73-year-old victim who reported she returned home from the hospital when she noticed missing jewelry. She then advised the officer that a debit card was missing from her wallet.
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
fox29.com
2 men who kidnapped Philadelphia teen, demanded $500k ransom from parents sentenced to 40 years in prison
LEONIA, N.J. - Two men are set to spend 40 years behind bars for their involvement in the kidnapping of a Philadelphia teen in 2021. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the sentence for 39-year-old Eduardo Castelan-Prado of Leonia, New Jersey and 32-year-old Jose Ochoa of Moreno Valley, California.
Mercury
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man, 20, charged for dating violence incident in University of Delaware dorm, police say
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware Police Department has charged a Philadelphia man in connection with a dating violence incident on the campus. According to police, the incident occurred Thursday morning in a campus residence hall. Police say 20-year-old Sameer Ruffin of Philadelphia is facing several charges, including strangulation,...
Philadelphia police raid leads to seizure of weapons, ATVs, fighting dogs in Kensington
In addition to drugs and guns, police found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, roosters and fighting dogs.
‘Incessant narcotic activity’ — 6 Arrested Following Drug Raid in Pleasantville, NJ
Authorities in Pleasantville say six people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a home last week. According to the Pleasantville Police Department, their investigation began after numerous citizen complaints about the "incessant narcotic activity" in the area of the 100 block of North First Street.
Philly Area Mom Who Once Faked Daughter's Kidnapping Now Accused Of Embezzlement In NJ
A former Pennsylvania mom now living in New Jersey who was once accused of faking her daughter's kidnapping has been charged with embezzling "tens of thousands" of dollars from her employer, authorities said. Bonnie Sweeten, 51, of Delanco, faces two counts of federal wire fraud charges, the US Attorney's Office...
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
WMDT.com
ACLU of DE and one mother calling for the end of Operation Safe Streets
DELAWARE – Operation Safe Streets works in the first state to keep communities safer by monitoring probationers. Sharee Congo is calling for justice. She says one of the issues is the confusion when OSS enters the home because of uniforms not being properly labeled. “Whoever these people are inside my house, all I can think of is the safety of my kids. I just felt so violated, I had so many different feelings, I just felt helpless, I felt angry, hurt,” says Sharee Congo, who had her house raided by OSS.
N.J. woman charged with attempted murder said she intentionally ran down 3 kids: police
A woman charged with attempted murder told police she intentionally ran down three children while fleeing from a melee at a Gloucester County apartment complex on Monday, according to court documents. Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green, 22, of Pilesgrove Township, is jailed on three counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
