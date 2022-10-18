Two people have been arrested following a contraband investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution. Investigators learned of a conspiracy between an inmate and a New Castle resident to deliver drugs to the inmate by the US Mail. A package addressed to the inmate was identified and intercepted at the prison mail room and an analysis of the package by the Division of Forensic Science found the paper contents tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. Arrest warrants were secured and on Friday, 38 year old Dustin Richie, currently incarcerated at SCI, is now charged with several felony offenses:

3 DAYS AGO