ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

CBS Gets Back Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022

By K.L. Connie Wang
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHtgV_0idsx2NO00

CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho.

This year, CBS will air three new original films in December, several with stars from the network's popular shows. The Talk's Amanda Kloots executive produces and stars in Fit for Christmas while The Equalizer's Liza Lapira headlines Must Love Christmas for the network.

CBS Christmas Movies 2022

Fit for Christmas

Premieres Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Starring Paul Greene, Amanda Kloots

Audrey (Kloots) is a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved community center in quaint Mistletoe, Montana. The center is struggling to stay afloat. Things get complicated after Audrey starts up a romance with Griffin (Greene), a charming, mysterious businessman. Griffin is in Mistletoe to take over the center and transform it into a profitable resort property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIXHp_0idsx2NO00

Must Love Christmas

Premieres Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS

Starring Liza Lapira, Neal Bledsoe

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira stars as a romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush and a reporter determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Fun fact: Bledsoe will star in another Christmas film this season. Christmas at the Drive-In with Danica McKellar and Bledsoe will premiere Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Great American Family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260u5J_0idsx2NO00

When Christmas Was Young

Premieres Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Starring Karen David, Tyler Hilton

Luke (Hilton), a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, when he finds himself falling for Melody (David), a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big.

Sheryl Crow executive produced and wrote the title song.

Comments / 1

Related
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker

The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
The List

What Hallmark's Boss Has To Say About Candace Cameron Bure's Departure

Hallmark Channel fans were shocked when Candace Cameron Bure announced that she was leaving the network to sign an exclusive deal with GAC Family. Over a decade, the former "Full House" star appeared in more than two dozen Hallmark movies, including "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," "If I Only Had Christmas," "Switched for Christmas," and "Journey Back to Christmas," per IMDb. She also appeared on the channel as librarian Aurora Teagarden in the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Parade

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy