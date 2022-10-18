Read full article on original website
For the Record
KINGWOOD — A Kingwood man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop Oct. 16 on W.Va. 7. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey Allen Dumire, 62, was driving an SUV that swerved off the road and into a parking lot, then back onto the road.
Princeton knocks off Bridgeport at home, 34-29
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dynamite, as the old saying goes, comes in small packages. That couldn’t be more true for the Princeton High School football team as Brodee Rice exploded onto the scene in the third quarter here Friday, propelling the Tigers to a 34-29 Homecoming-spoiling victory over seventh-ranked Bridgeport.
Frankfort defeated Elkins 50-13 to move to 7-1 on the season overall.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – Frankfort was gifted an extra home game when Elkins was unable …
Morgantown (West Virginia) Council passes resolution opposing Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council has joined the ever rising chorus of government entities to publicly oppose Amendment 2 — the Property Tax Modernization Amendment. On Tuesday, all seven council members voted in favor of a resolution officially opposing the Amendment.
West Virginia University School of Public Health turns 10
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s School of Public Health is turning 10. Over the last decade, the School of Public Health, located in the Health Sciences Center, has grown in enrollment and in the number of programs offered, said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, the school’s dean. When the school started, it offered just one master’s degree program and one doctoral program.
FBI Teen Academy offers great program to youth
Since it became part of the North Central West Virginia landscape about 30 years ago, the FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Service center located in Clarksburg has been a tremendous addition in many ways. With about 3,000 employees, the facility is a huge economic boost to the region, supplying great-paying jobs...
Lucas Rush on the carry for the SH HAwks.JPG
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — It was another valiant effort and another near-miss for the So…
Roger Lee Kelley
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Lee Kelley, age 79, a resident of Philippi, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Roger was born September 10, 1943, in Philippi, a son of the late Charles Wayne and Mary Elma (Phillips) Kelley.
WVU Medicine United Hospital Center raises around $35,000 for pediatric, maternal funds
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — About $35,000 was added to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center’s Pediatric and Maternal/Child-Compassion, Caring & Comfort Funds as a result of this year’s Oktoberfest fundraiser. Authentic German music and dress complemented the mood Friday as volunteers distributed 130 baskets of food to...
Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Following is a list of community trick-or-treat times and events throughout Preston County.
Carder's four touchdowns lead Lewis past PB, 35-28
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rode a workhorse performance from Brayden Carder and a dominant second-half defensive effort from Maddox Gillespie to erase an eight-point Philip Barbour halftime lead and pick up a 35-28 victory Friday night in Philippi. Both teams saw their promising opening drives fizzle...
Community calendar
• West Virginia Caring invites the community to attend the 21st annual Valley District Health Fair 7-11 a.m. at the Reedsville Fire Department. Sponsored by West Virginia Caring, Masontown United Methodist Church and the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, call Kim or Misty at West Virginia Caring at 304-864-0884 or toll free at 1-800-350-1161.
County commission funds radio equipment and a generator
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners have approved funding to upgrade radios for Preston 911 and provide money for the Maple Spring Family Life Center to buy a generator. Federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the $375,050 necessary to buy the equipment for 911, replacing a 20-year-old system because parts can no longer be bought. That leaves the commission with $599,134 in unappropriated ARPA funds, County Administrator Joe Hauger said Tuesday.
Turnovers, penalties doom Doddridge County vs Roane County
SPENCER, W.Va. (WV News) — Entering Friday’s game at Roane County, Doddridge County had only turned the ball over twice through seven games. But against the Raiders, the Bulldogs turned it over four times, including a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, and were penalized seven times for 49 yards in their 26-6 loss.
Local Emergency Planning Commission hears about EMS fee, plane crash
KINGWOOD — The possibility of the County Commission implementing an EMS fee was discussed during the Tuesday meeting of the Preston County Emergency Planning Committee. “Each household would receive an annual EMS fee” if the commission implements it, LEPC Chairman and County Commissioner Dave Price said. “We’re looking to see what other counties have on their ordinances.”
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
South Harrison loses another tough one, 34-28
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — It was another valiant effort and another near-miss for the South Harrison Hawks. SH battled back from a two-touchdown deficit to get within six points and Michael Radcliff recovered a late fumble to give the Hawks a chance to win, but the St. Marys Blue Devils hung on for a 34-28 victory at Gary Barnette Field.
Retired school employees hold final meeting of 2022
AMBOY — The Preston County Association of Retired School Employees held its last meeting of 2022 at the Amboy UMC Fellowship Hall. President Guy Cox welcomed 20 members and guests. There were no new members or members attending for the first time.
Mon Health Medical Center recognized for excellence in financial communication
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Medical Center has achieved recognition as an adopter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Patient Financial Communications Best Practices. As a Best Practices Adopter, Mon Health Medical Center demonstrated that it follows nearly 100 best practices covering all aspects of financial interactions that take...
Gov. Justice announces completion of major Bowden Fish Hatchery upgrades
BOWDEN — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish Hatchery, which has been closed since 2020 for major renovations. The hatchery features more than one mile of raceways where fish are reared.
