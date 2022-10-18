Read full article on original website
Road construction update: October 21, 2022
Construction continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona. Be alert for traffic changes as the work progresses. Remember, Winona Health is always accessible via Parks Avenue South off Hwy 61 near the Winona Family Y. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead. Construction work. Watch...
One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
Winona still seeking land for Riverfront Trail
The city of Winona’s Riverfront Trail project hasn’t made much progress since the city was allocated $2 million by the state legislature in 2020. The city needs to have six land-use easements, or legal permissions for the trail to cross private property, in place before it can use the money, and the city has only been granted one. However, city officials continue to have a positive outlook for the project.
La Crosse County Board passes Emergency Sheltering plan
LA CROSSE (WKBT)– La Crosse County will provide hotel vouchers for the local unsheltered population. County board members voted to spend close to $169,000 dollars, the remaining amount set aside for homeless programs in 2018, to help shelter families this winter. More than 100 people are camping at La Crosse’s Houska Park. But the campground will close at the end...
Public invited to review area watershed plan
The WinLaC watershed planning effort is locally led. It is a partnership which includes representatives from four counties (Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona), four soil and water conservation districts (Olmsted, Root River, Wabasha, and Winona), a watershed district (Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City), and a city (Winona). The area includes the Whitewater watershed and land along the Mississippi River from the city of Wabasha to La Crescent, Minn. A planning grant was awarded to develop a ten-year watershed plan that sets priorities and measurable goals. Public input over the last year has helped identify cost-effective actions to address those priorities.
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Wednesday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were up slightly in Winona and Buffalo counties and down in Trempealeau County. Winona County had 64 new COVID cases during the week of October 15, the latest data available. That’s a slight uptick from 59 the week prior. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The CDC COVID activity level was low.
Police blotter
• At 9:54 p.m. deputies arrested Trei Christian Michaels, 54, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after deputies stopped him after they received a complaint of his vehicle swerving near Highway 61 and Huff Street in Winona. According to the report, Michaels allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking prior to driving.
St. Martin’s 3rd annual Fall Fun Fest for children
The Fall Fun Fest will be Friday, October 28, from 4-6 p.m. in St. Martin’s Education building at 253 Liberty Street in Winona. Enter by the Kansas Street door. The children can dress up and walk through an array of tables for treats. There will be music and face paintings. Join us for an evening of fun!
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
Gift from Canadian Pacific benefits patients at Winona Health
Canadian Pacific's (CP) CP Has Heart community investment program has provided another $20,000 in funding to Winona Health. “We appreciate CP’s support of cardiac care at Winona Health,” said Robin Hoeg, chief operating officer for hospital and primary care. “With these funds, we’ll purchase a defibrillator to enhance the cardiac care we can provide right here in our community.”
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
Decorah Police responded to a disturbance Oct. 6 at 7:53 a.m. at 501 North Street. After investigation, Police arrested Susan Gossman of Decorah for 3rd degree harassment and trespassing. Gossman was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Officers were dispatched to Valley View Drive Oct. 7 at approximately 11:25 p.m....
Westby hemp farm wraps up harvest season, prepares for new business
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2018, people across the country have taken advantage of legal CBD. One Westby Farm has been growing hemp for four years, and is now looking to do even more. Vernon County is home to plenty of farms– but none of them are quite like Logan Eldred and Whitney Thooft’s hemp farm. “When the 2018 farm...
Carlson Memorial Concert at Central Lutheran Oct. 29
On Saturday October 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., Central Lutheran Church (259 West Wabasha Street in Winona) will host the James K. Carlson Memorial Concert. Jim and Mary Ellen Carlson were longtime residents of Winona who contributed greatly to the musical community. Jim passed away in March 2020 at the age of 95. As part of his estate, Carlson wished to gift a memorial concert to the Winona community, honoring the couple’s musical legacy.
WSU invites community to Homecoming Parade, games
From: Tracy Rahim, advisor, Homecoming Planning Committee. Winona State University (WSU) celebrates Homecoming this weekend with the theme of “Disco Fever.”. We would like to invite Winona community members and families to be spectators at the annual WSU Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. We are very excited to have Miss Minnesota 2022 Rachel Evangelisto as a special guest in the parade. Line-up begins at 9 a.m. on Broadway between Grand and Huff streets. The streets will be closed to through traffic, and only the parade participants will be allowed to drive down Harriet and Wilson streets around the parade area. Before the parade begins, barricades will also go up on Wabasha Street, Sanborn Street, King Street, and Howard Street surrounding Huff Street to keep traffic out of the parade route. The parade runs down Huff Street from Broadway to Mark Street (just before the railroad tracks) and should be finished around 11 a.m. Due to the closure of Mark Street on the WSU campus near the Warrior Game Day Experience, vehicle entries in the parade will be routed westward on Mark Street to Grand Street, which will only be open for one-way traffic going west.
