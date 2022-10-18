From: Tracy Rahim, advisor, Homecoming Planning Committee. Winona State University (WSU) celebrates Homecoming this weekend with the theme of “Disco Fever.”. We would like to invite Winona community members and families to be spectators at the annual WSU Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. We are very excited to have Miss Minnesota 2022 Rachel Evangelisto as a special guest in the parade. Line-up begins at 9 a.m. on Broadway between Grand and Huff streets. The streets will be closed to through traffic, and only the parade participants will be allowed to drive down Harriet and Wilson streets around the parade area. Before the parade begins, barricades will also go up on Wabasha Street, Sanborn Street, King Street, and Howard Street surrounding Huff Street to keep traffic out of the parade route. The parade runs down Huff Street from Broadway to Mark Street (just before the railroad tracks) and should be finished around 11 a.m. Due to the closure of Mark Street on the WSU campus near the Warrior Game Day Experience, vehicle entries in the parade will be routed westward on Mark Street to Grand Street, which will only be open for one-way traffic going west.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO