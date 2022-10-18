ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson could have 'fairly significant' hamstring injury

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson's debut season with the Denver Broncos is going from bad to worse.

After completing just three passes during the second half of the Broncos' Week 6 "Monday Night Football" overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, Wilson is now reportedly dealing with a potentially serious hamstring injury.

Through six contests, Denver is not only 2-4 but has now lost three games in a row. Wilson has recorded a career-low 58.6% completion percentage for 1,442 passing yards and just five touchdowns against three interceptions.

Wilson has been dealing with criticism from fans and media members alike, as well as former Seattle Seahawks teammates such as wide receiver Golden Tate.

The nine-time Pro Bowler missed the first three games of his career during the 2021 campaign due to a broken finger.

