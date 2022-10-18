Dunkin’ is revamping its rewards program with some major changes. First, it’s no longer called the DD Perks Program. It’s called Dunkin’ Rewards. While the new program lets you earn more points with every dollar you spend, it’s going to take you longer to cash them. With the old program, you earned five points for every $1 spent. Now, you get ten points for every $1 spent.

1 DAY AGO