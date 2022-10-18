NCAA Football: Tulane at Kansas State

Related
KVOE
Kansas and Kansas State football face big challenges Saturday
Two big games in the Big 12 happen Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Baylor. The Jayhawks are 5-2 while Baylor is 3-3. Kansas coach Lance Leipold says Baylor is a good program. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. You can hear the game on KVOE 1400 AM/96.9 FM with...
Why K-State is expecting big things from Florida basketball transfer Keyontae Johnson
“He is one of those players who can go get a bucket whenever he wants one.”
eyrieonline.org
The Rebirth of Kansas Football
After 12 long years of dread and sorrow for KU football fans, Head Coach Lance Leipold and company have made a full 180 with the program. As this story is being written, The Jayhawks are sitting at 5-2 (.714) and fifth in the BIG 12 Standings. This year, for 2 weeks straight, KU appeared at 19 in the Associated Press Top 25. This is the first time since 2009 that the Jayhawks have been ranked in the AP Top 25. With the relevance of KU Football being restored, fans are excited once again to catch a game in Lawrence or tune into the television when they’re on the road.
SportsGrid
Kansas State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 9 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 4-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.1 points per game which has been on average 2.4 points under the line for those games. In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
Chris Klieman lands in two Coach of the Year watchlists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State head football coach Chris Klieman has been named to two Coach of the Year watchlists: the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Dodd Trophy. Both awards go to the college football coach of the year. The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award is presented by the American Heart […]
1350kman.com
HSFB Preview: Key 6A Showdown For Unbeaten Indians Closes Regular Season
The final week of the high school football regular season includes a key 6A showdown with unbeaten and top-ranked Manhattan High hosting 4th-rated and 6-1 Wichita Northwest visiting Bishop Stadium at seven. The Grizzlies have reeled off six straight wins after falling to Bishop Carroll in a shootout back in week one, while the Indians have outscored their last three opponents 165-14, playing only two games this season where the outcome was determined by less than ten points. Coverage on KMAN begins at 6:30 with the kickoff at seven.
ESU responds to investigation for mass layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State University has responded, after the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) authorized an investigation into the university on Wednesday. The national organization announced that it’s opening an investigation after the administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure. ESU spokesperson Gwen Larson gave […]
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
Kansas man makes 2nd appearance on ‘The Voice’
Justin Aaron is competing to make his voice heard around the world on NBC's hit show "The Voice."
kcur.org
What if Jacuzzi-like water jets could save a lake? Scientists will try it in Kansas
MANHATTAN — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt filled...
WIBW
Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
backroadsnews.com
Sale barn once hosted largest hog sale in KS
For decades Norman Stewart rarely missed a cattle sale at the Washington sale barn. From the comfort of his living room recliner on a sunny, November day in 2019, the then-almost-92-year-old farmer from Washington was quick to point out that he sat in the same seat at all of those cattle sales, too: On the top row of the north side of Washington’s sale barn arena. He and his friends, the late JV…
WIBW
Topeka City Council member announces resignation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
WIBW
Heat lamp in chicken coop cause of structure fire in Ogden
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden house fire causing $200,000 in damage started in a chicken coop. Riley County Fire District One said a heat lamp inside the coop sparked the fire, which then spread up the side of the home and into the attic. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and two rooms were significantly damaged, but the fire district reported no injuries.
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
1350kman.com
USD 383 board to consider real estate purchase
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider a real estate property purchase near the College Hill Early Childhood Education Center, when it meets Wednesday evening. Prior to construction at the school, the district had sought to purchase some of the neighboring properties but was unsuccessful. The shape and layout of the site led the district to construct a playground directly south of the school near the heavily traveled Kimball Avenue. The district notes in the agenda material that the property owner at 2606 Margot Lane, north of College Hill, has agreed to sell. The district, if successful would intend to use the property to move that south playground to the property site north of the school. The purchase contract to be considered is just under $151,000.
