NCAA Football: Tulane at Kansas State

After 12 long years of dread and sorrow for KU football fans, Head Coach Lance Leipold and company have made a full 180 with the program. As this story is being written, The Jayhawks are sitting at 5-2 (.714) and fifth in the BIG 12 Standings. This year, for 2 weeks straight, KU appeared at 19 in the Associated Press Top 25. This is the first time since 2009 that the Jayhawks have been ranked in the AP Top 25. With the relevance of KU Football being restored, fans are excited once again to catch a game in Lawrence or tune into the television when they’re on the road.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO