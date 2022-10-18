ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Column: LIV Golf showing just how much money can be made

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VL7N_0idswJlD00

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — No matter how anyone spins it, LIV Golf is about money.

That’s why 13 major champions — all but four of them still under 40 — signed up for the Saudi-funded league. It offers 54 holes with no cut for a 48-man field, a limited schedule and a team competition these guys haven’t enjoyed since they were amateurs — none of which is appealing without the money.

Silly money, sure, but now it is starting to look very real with seven individual LIV Golf events in the inaugural year. Forget the signing bonuses for a moment, which were reported to be in the $150 million range for the biggest names.

Dustin Johnson — the biggest attraction from the start — has topped $31 million in just five months, with $18 million of that from a bonus for winning the season points list. That’s not a big surprise.

“I really regret my decision to come here. It’s just so terrible,” Johnson said, the sarcasm meter registering higher than his pulse ever does.

More alarming is Peter Uihlein, the former U.S. Amateur champion who began his career on the Challenge Tour in Europe. In his last five years on the PGA Tour, Uihlein had just over $4 million in earnings. He got that much alone in a bonus for finishing third in the points race, bringing his total for seven events to over $11.3 million.

Branden Grace clocked in at just over $15.6 million, which compares with the $12.2 million he made in his eight full seasons on the PGA Tour.

The money is real, and it gets attention.

“I knew it was going to happen,” Jordan Spieth said Tuesday. “When you see those purses ($25 million per event) and then bonuses ($30 million for the top three players), someone was going to get to the $30 million to $40 million on the course.”

What he does not know is if that money counts against the signing bonus. LIV Golf has said it does not. One of its lawyers suggested otherwise in a court hearing.

Either way, there’s a lot of money out there. The temptation won’t go away, and there’s reason for the PGA Tour to remain on edge.

The eight players who have made at least $6 million since June — there’s still the $50 million prize fund in the team championship next week — include Eugenio Chacarra of Spain, who left Oklahoma State after three years to join LIV Golf.

He won in Thailand and picked up $4 million. Throw in team results, and Chacarra has earned $6,182,000.

“I don’t care because I’m happy. I don’t think the numbers you’re mentioning would make me happier,” Spieth said. “But what I care about is the impact that might have on some of the young guys on the PGA Tour.

“If you’re talking about Chacarra, guys like him coming out, that’s a real threat when you see the total number and realize they haven’t had a full season yet.”

LIV Golf is planning a 14-tournament schedule for 2023.

Spieth also mentioned world ranking points, whether LIV Golf ever gets them and how much they would be worth if it does. For now, ranking points are a big part of the criteria for major championships.

Money or majors?

It’s an easy answer for Jon Rahm, who said he cared only about being the best in the world when he left the Basque region of Spain for Arizona State. As a U.S. Open champion who has reached No. 1 in the world, who has earned some $50 million with his 15 wins on two tours, he said it would take more than a 54-hole event with no cut to entice him to change paths.

But he thinks about Chacarra, and perhaps others like him.

“This is what you wonder,” Rahm said. “He won a tournament. He’s won ($6 million) and he won’t be in any of the majors and he won’t be eligible for the Ryder Cup next year. Is that what you grew up wanting, just playing golf to make money? Or did you grow up to win majors and play Ryder Cups?

“I’m not going to lie. If you asked me in 2016 and offered me $50 million to play LIV, I don’t know if I could go to my dad and say, ‘We’re going to turn this down.’ I don’t know if I can tell you I wouldn’t have taken it. And a lot of players are going to do the same thing when you have nothing and get offered that as a guarantee.”

Rahm once faced temptation on a smaller scale. He was a junior at Arizona State when he tied for fifth at the Phoenix Open in 2015, turning down nearly $250,000 to stay amateur and get his college degree.

“The one thing we loved was a late Jack-in-the-Box run for those two-for-$1 tacos. At that point, we translated everything into tacos,” Rahm said. “One of my roommates said, ‘You gave up a half-million tacos, man.’ You could have eaten for the rest of your life.’”

One observation when LIV Golf signed its first batch of players was that while the PGA Tour was still the ultimate destination, it lost market shares that day.

The trick is to replenish the pipeline. Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris and Tom Kim emerged this year. Rahm said it was imperative the PGA Tour not wait for stars to develop and to pay attention to the burgeoning college game.

“I think they need to create a better path,” Rahm said. “Right now it’s really, really difficult. There’s a lot of lost talent out there in Canada and Latinoamerica. Every other major sport has a direct path to the major leagues from college except golf.”

Chacarra took a different path and has $6 million to show for it. It’s a lot of money for a college kid. It’s real. And there’s a lot more to come.

___

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!

Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment

Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
Sportscasting

Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson multiple times on Sunday at Las Vegas. Interestingly, the 23XI Racing driver joked about that exact behavior just moments before the start of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GolfWRX

Leading analyst criticizes Lexi Thompson for ‘distasteful’ Aramco comments

Lexi Thompson finally won her 14th professional title when proving three shots too good for Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and company at Trumps Golf Links at Ferry Port last weekend. Having finished runner-up in seven events since her last victory at the ShopRite Classic 2019, and blowing more than one...
Golf Digest

Another week, another chance for Rory McIlroy to sneak closer to Greg Norman’s time spent at World No. 1

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.
The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Significant Move Against LIV Golf

The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is reaching a new level as the PGA Tour tries to take on LIV through a different approach. According to ESPN, the PGA Tour has filed a federal lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and fund governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, financier of LIV Golf. Per the report, the complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust

Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf Channel

Tiger Woods enthralled by Fred Couples' SAS Championship win, calls Justin Thomas

In the thick of the NFL season and baseball's postseason, Tiger Woods was riveted by another sporting event last Sunday. The PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship. Fred Couples put on a clinic in the final round, carding a dozen birdies en route to a 12-under 60 that notched him his first victory in over five years.
Golf.com

Pros Teaching Joes: Do these 5 things to drill every 5-footer

Ever have those days where you’d rather face a 205-yard carry off a downslope and over water than a 5-foot putt?. Could be my shaky stroke, or inattention to detail or early-onset yips, but whatever the cause 5-footers to me increasingly have been feeling like 25-footers. Which is why...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy