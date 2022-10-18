Kōloa Landing Resort’s Kaua‘i is For Kids Program to Launch Nov. 1

PO‘IPŪ, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Kōloa Landing Resort announced its Kaua‘i is For Kids program encouraging keiki (kids) to adventure around the resort and learn fun facts about sugarcane and its long history in Kōloa. Starting on Nov. 1, families visiting Kōloa Landing Resort and traveling with children between the ages of three and 11 have the option to receive a complimentary adventure pack and activity booklet with directions and a map for the sugarcane scavenger hunt.

“Kōloa Landing Resort celebrates sugarcane through modern authentic indulgences from sugarcane accents in spa treatments and raw sugarcane used in mixed drinks to now our sugarcane scavenger hunt,” Andy Evers, general manager of Kōloa Landing Resort. “Sugarcane is what makes Kōloa Landing Resort unique and families will have the opportunity to experience this in a fun and educational way through our Kaua‘i is for Kids program.”

Upon arrival families traveling with children between the ages of three and 11 will receive a complimentary adventure pack equipped with a sun hat, binoculars, compass and sunglasses. Children will also receive an activity book, containing fun facts about sugarcane and directions for the sugarcane scavenger hunt.

The sugarcane scavenger hunt includes a map with markers that lead to seven signs around the property with fun facts about sugarcane and Kōloa’s history. Each sign is marked with a code word that together unveils a secret message leading to a prize. For more information about the Kaua‘i is For Kids program, visit koloalandingresort.com/kauai-is-for-kids-dv/. For a link to images, click here.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, families can enjoy the many activities found throughout the 25-acre property. Relax at the 350,000-gallon main pool, named Best Pool in America two years in a row, complete with an infinity edge, waterslides, swim through grotto, and meandering lagoons. Start a volleyball or soccer match or practice putting drills at the resort’s designated activity fields. Every Thursday, all are welcome to enjoy s’mores around the fire pits on the lawn.

To make a reservation or view special packages visit koloalandingresort.com or call (808) 240-6600.

