AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after crashing into school bus in Maricopa
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after crashing into a school bus in Maricopa on Friday afternoon. The crash happened at White and Parker Road near Hopper Drive. Officers say the 20-year-old woman crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the front of...
AZFamily
Person hospitalized after early morning apartment fire in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was hurt in a fire that damaged an east Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story apartment complex near 52nd Street and Thomas Road just after 6 a.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from an apartment on the first floor. While fighting the fire, crews found an adult suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation. That person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
ABC 15 News
Plane down near McKellips and Greenfield roads in Mesa
MESA, AZ — A small plane went down in Mesa Tuesday morning, landing in a canal near a busy intersection. The incident occurred near McKellips and Greenfield roads, near Falcon Field Airport, just before 8 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft that landed in a canal...
ABC 15 News
Man in extremely critical condition after being hit by car near 56th Street and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — A man is in extremely critical condition after a crash near the Phoenix-Scottsdale border Friday morning. The collision occurred near 56th Street and Thomas Road. Phoenix police say a vehicle struck a man, only described as elderly, in the area, causing the victim to suffer serious injuries.
Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
fox10phoenix.com
5 people injured following pedestrian crash in the West Valley
Officials in Avondale say five people, including three children, had to be taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.
AZFamily
Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
azbex.com
Residents Fear Impacts Around BNSF W. Valley Hub
Residents in rural areas included in the City of Surprise’s planning area are expressing growing concern about a master-planned rail hub proposal from BNSF and a number of planned residential developments also proposed for the greater region. Worries range from impacts to the long-standing character of the area to...
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
fox10phoenix.com
Well-known Phoenix tiki bar opens 2nd location
Undertow, located in Central Phoenix, is known to some as the best bar of its kind in the Valley. Now, its sister bar is openeing up in the East Valley. FOX 10 Photojournalist Corey Goodwin has more.
AZFamily
2 construction workers injured after falling 60 feet at west Phoenix jobsite
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are on the scene of a construction site accident in west Phoenix where two workers fell about 60 feet Tuesday morning. Just after 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a site on West Roosevelt Street, just southeast of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Fire officials say two men in their 20s fell from a tilt slab construction site. Both men were rushed to the hospital and were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unclear. No other information has been released.
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
gilaherald.com
Interstate 10 closed in both directions between U.S. 60 and State Route 143 this weekend
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time for lane and ramp closures and restrictions on west- and eastbound Interstate 10 this weekend. Closures are scheduled in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
AZFamily
Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Man badly hurt following shooting in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a shooting in the city has left a man in critical condition. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police officials have released few other information, but did say that 35th Avenue is closed in the area.
AZFamily
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was...
