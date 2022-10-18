Read full article on original website
Nationwide decline in home buying; South Florida still sees demand
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nationally, the housing market is starting to simmer down, but in South Florida, not as much. Demand for those looking to buy a home in the Sunshine State is still high along with increasing prices and high-interest rates. This month, a report released...
Health advisory lifted for Dubois Park
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health report that all beaches tested satisfactory following an advisory from earlier this week. On Tuesday, the advisory went out after high levels of bacteria were found in the water at Dubois Park in Jupiter. Residents were encouraged to rinse with...
Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
Teen suicide rates up in Florida, mother raises awareness for suicide prevention
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of suicides in the nation is increasing. More people are heading to the emergency room for suicide attempts and hospitalizations as it gets worse. In the state of Florida, suicide rates in 15-19 year olds went up by more than 40...
Local lawmaker asks FDOT to review intersection after deadly crash
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash claimed the lives of four people in Stuart. In one car, two young people. In the other, a retired couple on their way home from celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary. While the investigation is still underway, many are calling for safety changes at...
New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
Port St. Lucie ranked one of safest cities in country
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Homeowners in Port St. Lucie can rest easy, as the city just made a list for safest cities in the country. In fact, it was the only city in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches to make that list for 2022. This new...
Former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority charged with extortion
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing jail time after being charged with one count of extortion after using his position to receive a kickback from a real-estate transaction. Delvin Thomas, 44, of West Palm Beach was the chairman back in...
Publix shooting has "ripped the family apart"
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix has 20 days to respond to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday. Relatives of two people killed in a shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach are suing Publix for wrongful death. The Publix at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. where...
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
Possible attempted abduction of a 10-year-old in Ft. Lauderdale, police say
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl this week on two separate occasions. Both incidents occurred near the 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, an unknown white male approached a 10-year-old girl...
2 people shot on the street were 'specifically targeted,' police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two people shot on N. Tamarind Avenue in the middle of the day on Wednesday were "specifically targeted," according to West Palm Beach police. Detectives also said they detained and interviewed some people but did not take anyone into custody. The shooting...
Arguments instead of jury selection during court session on 1990 killer clown murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jury selection had been scheduled for months in a murder case that started 32 years ago. Now, Friday, everyone went to court except for the potential jurors. Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing in a clown costume, and handing Marlene Warren balloons and...
Pompano Beach murder suspect found in Georgia, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect was found in Georgia on Wednesday. After a short pursuit with law enforcement, officers in Clayton County arrested Otis Washington. According to Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives, a warrant was issued for Washington's arrest after a man was...
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
Dump truck crashes into canal in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person went to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into a canal in Loxahatchee. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. along Collecting Canal Road. Photos from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue show the dump truck on its side, about half way under...
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
Palm Beach County Approves 2 New Affordable Housing Projects
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners in Palm Beach County approved $8.2M in American Rescue Plan Act Response Projects funding for the construction of new affordable housing multi-family projects. The funding was made available through a Request for Proposal through the Department of Housing...
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian in North Miami Beach was killed after being hit by a Brightline train, according to police. The North Miami Beach Police Department said the incident took place just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue. The...
