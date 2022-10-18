ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Health advisory lifted for Dubois Park

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health report that all beaches tested satisfactory following an advisory from earlier this week. On Tuesday, the advisory went out after high levels of bacteria were found in the water at Dubois Park in Jupiter. Residents were encouraged to rinse with...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Local lawmaker asks FDOT to review intersection after deadly crash

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash claimed the lives of four people in Stuart. In one car, two young people. In the other, a retired couple on their way home from celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary. While the investigation is still underway, many are calling for safety changes at...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Publix shooting has "ripped the family apart"

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix has 20 days to respond to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday. Relatives of two people killed in a shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach are suing Publix for wrongful death. The Publix at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. where...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Pompano Beach murder suspect found in Georgia, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect was found in Georgia on Wednesday. After a short pursuit with law enforcement, officers in Clayton County arrested Otis Washington. According to Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives, a warrant was issued for Washington's arrest after a man was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Dump truck crashes into canal in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person went to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into a canal in Loxahatchee. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. along Collecting Canal Road. Photos from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue show the dump truck on its side, about half way under...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County Approves 2 New Affordable Housing Projects

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners in Palm Beach County approved $8.2M in American Rescue Plan Act Response Projects funding for the construction of new affordable housing multi-family projects. The funding was made available through a Request for Proposal through the Department of Housing...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy