Will the 49ers be Active at the NFL Trade Deadline?
The 49ers have made a trade every year since becoming competitive in 2019. And while it hasn't been for the most glorified names in football, the acquisitions they have made improved the team. From Emmanuel Sanders to Charles Omenihu, the 49ers have had a knack for acquiring players who can help them.
Why Jacobs and Raiders’ Running Game Have Been More Prominent Lately
When the Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams to form a trio with receiving threats Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, it seemed this offense was going to heavily favor its passing game this season. That was the case in Weeks 1, 2 and 3, but Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi's...
What the Christian McCaffrey Trade Means for the Giants and Saquon Barkley
View the original article to see embedded media. The 1-5 Carolina Panthers have begun to offload the pricey contracts of star players, such as receiver Robbie Anderson and, most recently, running back Christian McCaffrey, the latter of whom was traded yesterday to the 49ers in exchange for the 49ers' second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
Jaguars vs. Giants: Evan Engram’s First Game Against New York Looks Like Just Another Game
"I don't think about you at all." Don Draper or Evan Engram? This week, it is hard to tell. While legions of New York Giants fans have flocked to revel in the Giants facing Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram as an opponent for the first time, it doesn't appear to be a mutual feeling.
Should the Jaguars Make a Bid for Jets Receiver Elijah Moore?
There is never a shortage of disgruntlement in the NFL. In a sport where careers and peaks don't usually last long and where contracts can evaporate in the blink of an eye, it isn't rare for players to opt to put their careers first and look for potentially greener pastures.
Jaguars vs. Giants: Jamal Agnew, Shaquill Griffin Ruled Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (back) on Friday, leaving the two without two starters ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the 3-1 New York Giants. With Agnew out, the Jaguars will have to look at all of their other options in the...
Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
Mac Jones Yet To Clear ‘Last Hurdle?’ Patriots-Bears Injury Report
FOXBORO — For the eighth time in as many practices, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to be a limited participant as the team continues its preparations for its Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday night. With reports surfacing on Thursday of Jones expecting to...
Shanahan Unsure If McCaffrey Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan was all smiles when hearing that his 49ers had successfully traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. Whether the coach’s new weapon will be available on a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs remains to be seen, however. First, McCaffrey...
Former Rams RB Todd Gurley Done Playing Football
At his absolute peak, former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On any given touch he could break off an awe-inspiring run, with quick cuts that made defenders look silly in the process of trying to bring him down.
Tyler Lockett questionable. Pete Carroll suggests Seahawks will have their captain Sunday
Tyler Lockett is questionable. But this is Tyler Lockett. “His chances are really good of playing,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday, after the Seahawks put their captain and leading receiver on the injury report as questionable for their game Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lockett did not practice...
Dave Ziegler on the Challenges of the NFL Trade Deadline
This season's NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, and the Las Vegas Raiders could very well be among the teams that choose to play a significant role in the event. That, of course, will come down to the decisions of Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, who already showed this past off-season that he's willing to make big moves in what has been just his first year at the helm.
New York Giants Mailbag: The “Rules” Edition
View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
Tyler Lockett questionable for Seahawks at Chargers. He’s missed only 2 games in 8 seasons
Tyler Lockett has missed only two games in seven seasons. It took him breaking his leg then getting COVID-19 to miss those. Yet it’s questionable whether the Seahawks’ captain and leading receiver will play Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle gave Lockett that injury designation Friday. He...
SI Tickets: Chargers Look to Win Fourth Straight Game in Week 7 vs. Seahawks
The Chargers sit at a 4-2 record as they head into their final game before the bye week looking to extend their win streak. After falling to a 1-2 record through the first three weeks, the Chargers have rattled off three consecutive wins as they now sit tied for first place in the AFC West.
Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 7 contest Sunday at SoFi Stadium. They have six players who've received injury designations – four of which have been ruled out. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), RB Joshua Kelley (knee), WR Joshua Palmer...
Davante Adams vs. Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.: Up For a Raiders Challenge
HOUSTON -- Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.is approaching his pending matchup against Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams in a familiar manner. Respect his opponent. Prepare diligently by studying overtime. And not backing down an inch. Adams remains the same impactful player he was in Green Bay....
Street cred soaring: Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen is NFC defensive player of the week
Tariq Woolen entered this debut season fully expecting opponents to target him specifically. Six games in, he’s proving that’s a poor idea. Woolen’s reputation and play have his reputation soaring around the NFL. He’s becoming known for some of the best performances in the league by any defensive player, for any team.
Christian McCaffrey Suiting up Against the Chiefs Will be “A Tall Order”
Christian McCaffrey was on hand for the 49ers' Friday practice. His appearance at practice, even if it was limited participation at best, gives him a chance to be available Sunday for when the 49ers take on the Chiefs. It feels like an enormous stretch that McCaffrey will be able to...
Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin
Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
