View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth ring in last last eight years during Tuesday's pre-game ceremony. It was an opportunity to celebrate not only this most recent championship, but each of the four that have come during this dynasty era. While each were unique, two came with current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson wanted to make sure he got his credit. Following the game, Klay said, "Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn't have 4 without him."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO