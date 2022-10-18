ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix apartment fire leaves man seriously burned

PHOENIX - One man was critically injured in a large apartment fire near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were able to extinguish the flames, but 10 people were displaced, officials said. At least three apartment units were damaged in the three-story...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man badly hurt following shooting in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a shooting in the city has left a man in critical condition. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police officials have released few other information, but did say that 35th Avenue is closed in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Residents Fear Impacts Around BNSF W. Valley Hub

Residents in rural areas included in the City of Surprise’s planning area are expressing growing concern about a master-planned rail hub proposal from BNSF and a number of planned residential developments also proposed for the greater region. Worries range from impacts to the long-standing character of the area to...
SURPRISE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars on a busy stretch of north Phoenix late Tuesday night. Phoenix police say it happened at 23rd Street and Bell Road, where they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, with numerous injuries lying on the road. One man who hit hurt her stayed on the scene as officers arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Why Phoenix must replace thousands of water service lines

A new federal requirement means Phoenix will replace thousands of water service lines to reduce the risk of lead exposure in drinking water. The EPA says community water systems, like the city’s, must inventory service lines and publicize information about the materials used. Service lines are small pipes that connect homes to the city’s main line.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tired of old cables on your home? Read this before you cut them

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neal Kirsher is on his condo board in Sun City, and he says there are too many cables running across his home. “We have Cox cables that run over the top of our roof,” he said. “We only have six units in this section, and we probably have 20 different cables running. They don’t remove the old cables and you can’t find anybody that is responsible to take them off.”
SUN CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy