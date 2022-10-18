There was a ton of back and forth Twitter drama with Latto and Nicki Minaj stemming from “Big Energy” being in a rap category and not “Super Freaky Girl”. Well in the midst of all the back & forth Nicki Minaj referred to Latto as a “Karen” which cause a lot of controversy considering Latto is biracial. However despite how social media may have taken that Nicki is now clarifying her use of the term. During an IG live Nicki said,

“Being a Karen is more about being manipulative and being passive aggressive,”

“This is a great example if you think about it. [A person] knows that when that white police officer comes, he gone arrest that Back man because there’s already a stereotype of the Black man. So, she can easily pretend to be innocent and sweet in front of the cop because she knows that cop don’t like that Black man either.“

The post Nicki Minaj Clarifies Using “Karen” After Latto Feud appeared first on 92 Q .