ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

Whoever
3d ago

it’s completely unfair. Next time you ask the jurors what are the religious believes instead of having all that people wasting time and taxpayers money, you just let the religious one who already made her decision. That simple

Reply
2
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power

A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New FAU Poll

With two and a half weeks until the election, a new poll from Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Business and Economics Polling Institute (BEPI) shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. DeSantis takes 51 percent of registered voters while former Gov. Charlie Crist,...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Florida draws challenges over pot license

Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced it had issued an...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Will Florida voters kill off the Constitution Revision Commission next month?

'It's a tossup ... there are solid arguments both for and against the agency.'. In 1968, Florida voters ratified the Constitutional Revision Commission (CRC) to examine the Florida Constitution once every 20 years for possible changes. It’s met only three times since, but bitter reaction from politicians to the last CRC incarnation in 2017-2018 may land the panel on the political equivalent of Death Row.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

SW Florida Owners Surprised by FEMA’s 50% Rule

If damage exceeds 50% of a home’s market value, owners can’t just repair what was destroyed – they must upgrade the entire home to current building codes. Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. And for many, the FEMA rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian’s damage and traumas.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy