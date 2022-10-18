Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Gunman at large after killing man in parked car near Washington, Christy
An unidentified gunman is at large after a shooting on north Christy Lane and Washington Avenue on Thursday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
news3lv.com
“He was my person,” fiancé of Metro officer shot and killed reflects on relationship
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — RosaLeigh McDorman can’t forget the morning a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Metro Officer came to the front door with news about her fiancé. “I wasn't really prepared for the worst day of my life,” she said. Truong Thai, 49, was shot and...
Nevada State Police search for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley. The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango. The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, […]
Police: Man shot inside car, search for suspect continues in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was found shot inside his car in a northeast valley neighborhood. It happened in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, on Thursday at 5:52 p.m. When officers arrived, they said, they […]
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Armed suspect in custody following barricade near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue. Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Police are warning the public to avoid the area. This is...
Las Vegas police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North Las Vegas, son arrested
A Nevada state senator's son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann...
Deadly days: String of deaths keep police busy across Las Vegas valley
A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the crash in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann Road, was reported around 6:40 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas business hopes public can help track down truck thieves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thieves have been busy at Pacific Performance Engineering in North Las Vegas. The business manufactures parts for light-duty trucks. “It’s just unbelievable how this can occur just in broad daylight, just without any warning,” said Manager Joe Komaromi. FOX5 visited the business on...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson Police ask for your help in solving crimes through surveillance camera program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your surveillance cameras like your Ring, Blink or Nest may have captured information that police can use in an investigation. Through their program CAPTURE, you can voluntarily send video to Henderson Police. “Some of these crimes do take time to solve whether it be a...
