Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

