The Youngtown Post Office has reopened, the U.S. Postal Service announced.

The office at 11129 W. Arizona Ave. was closed due to water damage, forcing workers to operate from a temporary location.

The office provides full retail and postal box services.

Retail hours at the Youngtown facility are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

The office's phone number is 602-526-9119.