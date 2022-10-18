ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

MoDOT asks for $50M to upgrade rail crossings after deadly Amtrak crash

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ON8Wy_0idsukKI00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for millions of dollars to upgrade rail crossings across the state.

The department made the request when it filed its 2024 budget request, according to a spokesperson from MoDOT.

The funding request comes nearly four months after after a deadly Amtrak crash near Mendon, Missouri.

The crash killed four people and injured at least 150 other passengers. It also caused $4 million dollars in damage to the train and tracks.

Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of KCMO firefighter

People living in the area said they’d complained about the crossing for years. They said the crossing was steep and it was difficult to see if a train was coming until it was too late.

According to MoDOT’s Safety Oversight Program, the $50 million in funding would be used to oversee design, construction, and operations to help reduce the risk of accidents and injuries on rail transit systems.

The state has more than 3,300 public rail crossings. MoDOT said about 50% of the crossings have lights and/or gates. Fewer than 500 of those crossings are managed by the state. MoDOT said just 22 of them are passive crossings without any kind of warning system.

3 men charged in high-speed chase, shooting at Independence police

There are also 2,815 crossings located and managed by individual communities and counties. MoDOT said about 1,400 of those are considered passive crossings.

MoDOT records show the department uses about $1.5 million every year to make improvements to railroads and crossings. MoDOT also receives about $6 million from the federal government to improve and repair railroad crossings.

The department said that with the current funding, only about 20 crossings can be improved every year.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart

Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Record fish caught in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
COLUMBIA, MO
khqa.com

Two cars found in Lake of the Ozarks as part of search for veteran missing for a decade

Dive teams uncovered two cars from the Lake of the Ozarks as part of the search for a Camdenton veteran who has been missing for ten years. On Tuesday, October 18, Camden County Sheriff's Office detective, Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division troopers, and the Mid-County Fire Protection District members met with dive teams near the Cave Restaurant on North Missouri Route 5.
CAMDENTON, MO
abc17news.com

Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to explore new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly appreciated by both local people and travellers alike.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters of regulations this fall

The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding deer hunters to please properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Captain Joni Bledsoe. “They should buy all their permits early,” Bledsoe said, “and they should read over the regulations...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy