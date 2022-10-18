Read full article on original website
No. 1 in-state recruit commits to Nebraska
2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Coleman is ranked as the top prospect in the state of Nebraska by 247 Sports, On3, and Rivals. Coleman attends Lincoln East High School. Coleman’s finalists were Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. Landing Coleman is a huge win for Nebraska. 247 Sports ranks Coleman as the 67th overall recruit in the 2023 class, which makes him the program’s first top-100 recruit in the class. Coleman is listed as an athlete, but Mickey Joseph has reportedly recruited Coleman as a wide receiver. At Lincoln East, Coleman flashed potential on both offense and defense. Last season, Coleman had 17 receptions for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 total tackles and 7.5 sacks, according to MaxPreps. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska offers 3 JUCO recruits
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Consecutive blocked punts help Notre Dame to easy win
Defensive end Isaiah Foskey blocked two punts in a two-minute span of the first quarter to set up two scores
Before the Blue-White Game, the Cats took a detour. ‘They’ve got the biggest hearts.’
Kentucky basketball players stopped in Floyd County on the way to the Blue-White Game, passing out winter clothes to those displaced by the flooding.
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week.
