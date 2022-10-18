Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
CSX freight train strikes vehicle on tracks outside Baltimore; some MARC Camden Line cancellations
HANOVER, Md. - A collison involving a CSX freight train and an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks outside Baltimore caused major delays along the MARC Camden Line Friday morning. The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. near the Hanover Road crossing in the Hanover area. There were no injuries to the...
Early-Morning Boat Explosion Rocks Harford County Marina: Fire Marshal
A boater in Maryland received an explosive start to Friday morning when a vessel went up in flames after a fresh refueling at the Tidewater Marina in Harford County. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, first responders from multiple agencies were called to the marina on Bourbon Street in Havre De Grace, where there was a massive boat fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing throughout the area.
wfmd.com
Rollover Crash On I-270 Leaves One Injured
That person was flown to a trauma center. Photos of crash from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Servcies. Frederick, Md (KM) A crash Friday on Interstate 270 near Baker Valley Road in the Urbana area injured one person. At around 11:14 AM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched...
Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA." Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks ramp on I-695 at I-95 southbound
BALTIMORE - The I-695 ramp to I-95 southbound in Baltimore County is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon.The Maryland State Highway Administration is warning drivers the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.Chopper 13 flew over the overturned tractor-trailer that had debris spilled out of the top of the truck.Police have not said how the tractor-trailer crashed, or if there were any injuries.
Wbaltv.com
Fire guts home, heavily damages attic in Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon to a house fire in the Millersville area. SkyTeam 11 reported fire crews extinguished the fire at a house in the 8200 block of Mimico South. In the 4 p.m. hour, firefighters were making entry into the heavily damaged attic. There...
Nottingham MD
Driver pulls gun during I-695 road rage incident, Perry Hall residence burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. At just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, an individual pointed a gun at someone during a confrontation in the unit block of Dalmeny Court in Carney (21234). Between 9 p.m. on Monday, October 17 and...
Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package
Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
foxbaltimore.com
Man, dog seriously burned after trailer fire in Harford County
JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A man and his dog were seriously burned Tuesday after their trailer caught fire in Joppatowne, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. Around 8:30 p.m., Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to B&T Services in the 400 block of Pulaski Highway after a report of a fire. There, officers found the 38-year-old man who suffered severe burns before escaping the trailer with his dog.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Security guard shoots syringe-wielding theft suspect in face in Harbor East
A security guard shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 9:09 a.m. to the CVS store in the 600 block of Exeter Street for a shooting call. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
MDOT MTA employee gunned down in the parking lot at work
On Tuesday afternoon, a 40-year-old woman was gunned down inside an MDOT MTA employee parking lot. Now other employees are concerned about their safety inside that parking lot moving forward.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police K-9 unit to conduct demonstrations at special pet-blessing ceremony
TIMONIUM, Md. — A special pet-blessing ceremony takes place this weekend in person for the first time since the pandemic began at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The blessing will include demonstrations from the Baltimore County police K-9 unit. Patrol dogs and their handlers worked on obedience Thursday morning at the K-9 unit's training facility in Dundalk.
Police in Havre de Grace are searching for a wanted robbery, stabbing suspect
Back on October 11, investigators say Andre Lamar Williams stabbed a victim before robbing them in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway.
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
Wbaltv.com
Edmondson Village residents want answers as illegal trash dumping continues
An illegal trash dumping site in Edmondson Village has doubled in size since 11 News first reported it last week. While Baltimore City crews attempted to clean up the trash Wednesday, officials said as soon as trash is removed, the illegal dumping starts back up. Residents who live in Edmondson...
