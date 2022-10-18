ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arbutus, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Early-Morning Boat Explosion Rocks Harford County Marina: Fire Marshal

A boater in Maryland received an explosive start to Friday morning when a vessel went up in flames after a fresh refueling at the Tidewater Marina in Harford County. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, first responders from multiple agencies were called to the marina on Bourbon Street in Havre De Grace, where there was a massive boat fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing throughout the area.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Rollover Crash On I-270 Leaves One Injured

That person was flown to a trauma center. Photos of crash from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Servcies. Frederick, Md (KM) A crash Friday on Interstate 270 near Baker Valley Road in the Urbana area injured one person. At around 11:14 AM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched...
URBANA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related.  Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA."  Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks ramp on I-695 at I-95 southbound

BALTIMORE - The I-695 ramp to I-95 southbound in Baltimore County is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon.The Maryland State Highway Administration is warning drivers the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.Chopper 13 flew over the overturned tractor-trailer that had debris spilled out of the top of the truck.Police have not said how the tractor-trailer crashed, or if there were any injuries.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fire guts home, heavily damages attic in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon to a house fire in the Millersville area. SkyTeam 11 reported fire crews extinguished the fire at a house in the 8200 block of Mimico South. In the 4 p.m. hour, firefighters were making entry into the heavily damaged attic. There...
MILLERSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
NEWARK, DE
mocoshow.com

Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package

Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
WBOC

Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, dog seriously burned after trailer fire in Harford County

JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A man and his dog were seriously burned Tuesday after their trailer caught fire in Joppatowne, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. Around 8:30 p.m., Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to B&T Services in the 400 block of Pulaski Highway after a report of a fire. There, officers found the 38-year-old man who suffered severe burns before escaping the trailer with his dog.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County police K-9 unit to conduct demonstrations at special pet-blessing ceremony

TIMONIUM, Md. — A special pet-blessing ceremony takes place this weekend in person for the first time since the pandemic began at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The blessing will include demonstrations from the Baltimore County police K-9 unit. Patrol dogs and their handlers worked on obedience Thursday morning at the K-9 unit's training facility in Dundalk.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy