WDTV
Home for the Holiday Craft Show held in Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Home for the Holiday Craft Show was at Mylan Park Pavilion today, Oct. 21st and will go through Oct. 22nd. They had over 200 vendors at the event from all over West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Vendors at the event had homemade crafts, florals, candles, clothing, and more.
WDTV
Lane on Route 50 in Harrison County to be closed effective immediately
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says a lane on Route 50 in Harrison County is closed effective immediately. The slow lane on Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, is closed for bridge repair, officials said. The closure is expected to last...
WDTV
Morgantown High School Band celebrates 100 years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It had been 100 years since Morgantown High School started its first band. Alumni were invited to this year’s Homecoming game to play with the current band for a special celebration after the game. Mike Roberts was a 1959 Morgantown High School band alum. Roberts...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning your showerhead
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning your showerhead. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Stonewall Coffee
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Spotlight on Business is Stonewall Coffee. “We really wanted to do something as a family and so God just opened up the opportunity for us to have a coffeehouse right in downtown Clarksburg,” said Kevin Zakariasen, Co-owner of Stonewall Coffee. Kevin and...
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 9 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 9 is in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:
WDTV
John Christopher Colombo
John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19,2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2,1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo, two daughters:...
WDTV
Bridgeport kicks off Homecoming weekend activities
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School kicked off homecoming weekend with its annual parade. While homecoming was typically a high school event students from elementary and middle school were involved as well. Various clubs, classes, and sports decorated floats and threw candy along the way. The theme of this...
WDTV
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
WDTV
Mary Lee Griffin
Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert D. Griffin, whom she married on January 20th, 1955.
WDTV
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis. Forever cherishing their memories of Jenny are her...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 20
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses not panicking. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
WDTV
Stella Marie Mundell
Stella Marie Mundell, 94, went home to be with her Lord and savior and the love of her life who preceded her in death Wateman Mundell on October 18th, 2022. Stella was born December 10th, 1927, in Belington, West Virginia. Stella is survived by her loving children, Roger Mundell with...
WDTV
Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown native Huey Mack has released a song that features country music superstar Brad Paisley. Huey, 30, entered the music scene in 2013 with a number 8 on the Billboard Rap Chart. Huey attended WVU for two years while developing his passion for music into a...
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
WDTV
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s WVSSAC High School football rankings are in.
