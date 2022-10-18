ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
Man Became Richest Person in the World With $92 Quadrillion

The Pennsylvania PR executive’s account balance had swelled to not just a six or seven figure sum, but a ridiculous 17-figure sumYouTube/TomoNewsUS. A guy in America unexpectedly received $92 quadrillion, making him the richest person in the planet for a very brief period of time. When Chris Reynolds checked into his PayPal account in July 2013, he discovered that he had been mistakenly credited with an enormous sum of money.
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Now Have the Advantage Over Sellers

Between rising mortgage rates, high inflation, sky-high real estate prices and an uncertain stock market, it’s really hard to buy a house now. But after two years of pandemic-fueled price hikes and bidding wars, the balance of power in the housing market is finally shifting towards buyers — especially in western states like California.
These States Have the Highest Property Tax Rates

The surge in home prices over the past two years means higher property tax bills for homeowners. HomeAdvisor, an online marketplace for home services, created a list with each state’s property tax rate and median tax payment now, and projected their payments for one, five and 10 years from now.
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
