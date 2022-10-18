ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
9NEWS

Former colleague remembers T.J. Cunnigham as a 'champion for kids', one day after a jury convicts his killer

DENVER — Three years later, Julie Stephens can hardly hold back her tears talking about the life and death of her good friend and former colleague T.J. Cunningham. "It's still so raw, it's still raw to so many of us," Stephens said. "When the news hit Hinkley High School that he had been shot, we couldn't even breathe. It's like the heartbeat of the school just stopped.".
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

King Soopers shooting suspect remains incompetent to proceed

BOULDER, Colo. — The case against the man accused in the March 2021 attack at the Boulder King Soopers that left 10 people dead is still on hold. Boulder County District Judge Ingrid Bakke said Friday that Ahmad Alissa remains incompetent to proceed in the case against him. >Video...
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Jury finds man guilty of murder in former UC football player’s death

A jury has found a man guilty in connection with the shooting death of former University of Colorado football player who went on to go pro with the Seattle Seahawks. Denver News 9 reports the jury found Marcus Johnson guilty of second-degree murder-not first-degree murder. Johnson is accused of shooting Anthony “T.J.” Cunningham several times in the head and chest in the parking lot of Eaglecrest High School in February in an ongoing parking dispute. He faces up to 48 years behind bars at sentencing in December. For more details, visit https://www.9news.com/
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Murder suspect taken into custody in southern Colorado

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 28-year-old woman is dead, and a 31-year-old man is in custody after a shooting Wednesday in Brighton. >The video above is from Wednesday afternoon. Brighton Police (BPD) said they were called just after noon after the victim was found inside a hotel room with a gunshot wound. She was declared dead scene at the scene. The shooting happened at the Quality Inn off of Brighton Road at West Bromley Lane.
BRIGHTON, CO
Westword

Trevor Hughes's Finger Costs Denver-Area Cops $485K

Photographer Trevor Hughes nearly had a finger blown off when he was shot with a projectile while trying to capture an image of law enforcement officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. He filed suit last year, and on October 20, attorney Andrew McNulty of Denver-based Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP revealed that a settlement agreement had been reached with several municipalities, including Denver, Golden, Arvada and Jefferson County.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Secrets of Gang-Related Murder Charges Against the Rodarte Brothers

The Denver District Attorney's Office announced this week that a grand jury had indicted brothers Sergio Rodarte Jr., 24, and Andrew Rodarte, 23, for the reportedly gang-related murders of 20-year-old Mariceo "Marz" Negrete and 22-year-old Josiah Salas in May 2021. But much about the case, and the reason it's suddenly making news, remains secret.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight crash

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a car crashed into a traffic light box and pole Thursday night. At about 10:06 p.m., officers from Englewood Police (EPD) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near South Broadway and East Centennial Avenue, according to EPD.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Tyler Polumbus has a new radio home in Colorado

DENVER — Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus has a new home on the radio airwaves in Colorado. Polumbus is joining the new midday "P.H.D." show on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, the station announced Friday. Polumbus will be joined by Scott Hastings and Josh...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy