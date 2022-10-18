Read full article on original website
Man convicted in murder of former CU football player
A man was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of former University of Colorado Boulder football player Anthony "TJ" Cunningham three years ago.
Former colleague remembers T.J. Cunnigham as a 'champion for kids', one day after a jury convicts his killer
DENVER — Three years later, Julie Stephens can hardly hold back her tears talking about the life and death of her good friend and former colleague T.J. Cunningham. "It's still so raw, it's still raw to so many of us," Stephens said. "When the news hit Hinkley High School that he had been shot, we couldn't even breathe. It's like the heartbeat of the school just stopped.".
Former employee accused of killing security guard
Police say a former employee is accused of killing a local man who owned a security company.
King Soopers shooting suspect remains incompetent to proceed
BOULDER, Colo. — The case against the man accused in the March 2021 attack at the Boulder King Soopers that left 10 people dead is still on hold. Boulder County District Judge Ingrid Bakke said Friday that Ahmad Alissa remains incompetent to proceed in the case against him. >Video...
9News
Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting of former CU football player
The victim from Sunday's shooting at Eaglecrest High has been identified as a former footballer. The former CU Boulder safety was also an assistant principal at Hinkley High School in Aurora.
1310kfka.com
Jury finds man guilty of murder in former UC football player’s death
A jury has found a man guilty in connection with the shooting death of former University of Colorado football player who went on to go pro with the Seattle Seahawks. Denver News 9 reports the jury found Marcus Johnson guilty of second-degree murder-not first-degree murder. Johnson is accused of shooting Anthony “T.J.” Cunningham several times in the head and chest in the parking lot of Eaglecrest High School in February in an ongoing parking dispute. He faces up to 48 years behind bars at sentencing in December. For more details, visit https://www.9news.com/
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting between employer and former employee
AURORA, Colo. — Police arrested a man who they say shot a former coworker after a dispute on Thursday night in central Aurora. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said around 7 p.m. on Thursday they were called to a business in the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway because there was someone trespassing.
Murder suspect taken into custody in southern Colorado
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 28-year-old woman is dead, and a 31-year-old man is in custody after a shooting Wednesday in Brighton. >The video above is from Wednesday afternoon. Brighton Police (BPD) said they were called just after noon after the victim was found inside a hotel room with a gunshot wound. She was declared dead scene at the scene. The shooting happened at the Quality Inn off of Brighton Road at West Bromley Lane.
Man reaches $485K settlement after he's injured during protests in 2020
DENVER — A photographer who said he was injured while filming the George Floyd protests in Denver in 2020 has settled for $485,000. Denver will pay $350,000 of that – Jefferson County, Golden and Arvada will cover the rest. Trevor Hughes' lawsuit said officers shot him with a...
Westword
Trevor Hughes's Finger Costs Denver-Area Cops $485K
Photographer Trevor Hughes nearly had a finger blown off when he was shot with a projectile while trying to capture an image of law enforcement officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. He filed suit last year, and on October 20, attorney Andrew McNulty of Denver-based Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP revealed that a settlement agreement had been reached with several municipalities, including Denver, Golden, Arvada and Jefferson County.
Westword
Secrets of Gang-Related Murder Charges Against the Rodarte Brothers
The Denver District Attorney's Office announced this week that a grand jury had indicted brothers Sergio Rodarte Jr., 24, and Andrew Rodarte, 23, for the reportedly gang-related murders of 20-year-old Mariceo "Marz" Negrete and 22-year-old Josiah Salas in May 2021. But much about the case, and the reason it's suddenly making news, remains secret.
Suspect SUV in deadly house party shooting found abandoned in Aurora
A blue Chevrolet Tahoe that police were searching for in connection to a deadly shooting at an Adams County house party has been found abandoned in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Resident won't be charged for killing teens reportedly stealing marijuana
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — No charges will be filed after a man shot and killed two teens in his backyard earlier this month, Northglenn Police Department and 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a joint statement Wednesday. The 16- and 15-year-old juveniles were armed with a machete and semi-automatic...
KKTV
WATCH: Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring
A pickup and semi fatally collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122 Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A local woman...
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Arapahoe County releases video showing deadly shooting of car theft suspect
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released body camera video Thursday showing the deadly shooting of a car theft suspect by a deputy in March. Jamarian McGhee died after being shot by one of three responding deputies. The sheriff's office said some of the footage below was redacted...
Man found guilty in death of woman who took fentanyl-laced pills he had sold
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A man who is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills was found guilty of manslaughter Friday, after a woman who took one of the pills he sold died. Sammy Valdez sold the pills to the victim's boyfriend in March 2020, according to the District Attorney's office. >...
2 killed, 1 injured in overnight crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a car crashed into a traffic light box and pole Thursday night. At about 10:06 p.m., officers from Englewood Police (EPD) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near South Broadway and East Centennial Avenue, according to EPD.
Tyler Polumbus has a new radio home in Colorado
DENVER — Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus has a new home on the radio airwaves in Colorado. Polumbus is joining the new midday "P.H.D." show on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, the station announced Friday. Polumbus will be joined by Scott Hastings and Josh...
9NEWS
