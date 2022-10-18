Masuk High’s girls soccer team is heading into the postseason in playoff mode with regular season-ending clashes against some of the top teams in the South-West Conference. The Panthers lost their first and second games in conference play this season, falling 1-0 to Brookfield on Oct. 13 and 2-0 to Newtown on Oct. 18 — both on the road. The Panthers finish up against Bethel on the road this Thursday at 4 p.m. and home against Joel Barlow Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7.

MONROE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO