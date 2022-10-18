ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Monroe nail salons settled labor violations last winter

MONROE, CT — Seven nail salons, temporarily shutdown by the state for labor violations last December, all reopened after paying thousands of dollars in civil penalties and recovered wages. The Sun recently received a summary of the outcomes for each business from Juliet Manalan, a spokesperson for the Connecticut...
Soctober: Town businesses offer deals for donations of new socks

MONROE, CT — Rotary Club of Monroe members collected 4,500 pairs of socks last year, keeping feet warm for clients of Homes for the Brave, which helps homeless veterans, The Center for Family Justice and the Bridgeport Rescue Mission — and the collection drive for this year’s Soctober is already underway.
Masuk cross country teams compete in SWC championships

BETHEL, CT — Masuk’s cross country teams ran in the South-West Conference championships at Bethel High School on Oct. 19. It was a nice, cool day for running, with temperatures in the low 50s. Runners enjoyed fall foliage scenery and a challenging course, featuring Bethel’s hill known as The Beast.
Masuk boys soccer fights for playoff spot

MONROE, CT — The scoring chances kept coming. Kasper Murzinski and Roger Fekete sent several long free kicks into the 18-yard box to help create chances. The ball simply wouldn’t go to the back of the net. In the end, Masuk High’s boys soccer team settled for a scoreless tie with visiting Newtown on Oct. 18.
Masuk girls soccer takes on top teams down the stretch

Masuk High’s girls soccer team is heading into the postseason in playoff mode with regular season-ending clashes against some of the top teams in the South-West Conference. The Panthers lost their first and second games in conference play this season, falling 1-0 to Brookfield on Oct. 13 and 2-0 to Newtown on Oct. 18 — both on the road. The Panthers finish up against Bethel on the road this Thursday at 4 p.m. and home against Joel Barlow Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7.
Panthers shut out Stratford for third straight win

MONROE, CT — Masuk High’s football team blanked visiting Stratford 49-0 on Friday night for its third consecutive win. The Panthers improved to 4-2 overall heading into an Oct. 28 visit to Weston at 7 p.m. Jason Champagne rushed for a pair of touchdowns, one from 33 yards...
