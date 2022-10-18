Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team’ Run
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury. In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles. “It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in...
Klay Thompson: Warriors ‘Wouldn’t Have Four’ Rings Without Kevin Durant
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth ring in last last eight years during Tuesday's pre-game ceremony. It was an opportunity to celebrate not only this most recent championship, but each of the four that have come during this dynasty era. While each were unique, two came with current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson wanted to make sure he got his credit. Following the game, Klay said, "Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn't have 4 without him."
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Heat Game
The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat game features Noah Vonleh's thunderous throwdown, Jaylen Brown besting Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum spinning his way to two points. There's also Brown uncorking a fadeaway over Bam Adebayo and Tatum staying a step ahead of the Heat. View the original article to...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and they will not be fully loaded like they were on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Having already been handed a back-to-back set, the Clippers will be resting both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for the first half of this back-to-back.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look for first win of season vs San Antonio Spurs
Tonight, two teams hunting for their first win of the 2022-23 season will descend upon Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Indiana Pacers host the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are just 0-1, but someone is getting their first win of the season on Friday night. Each team has floundered as play-in...
Jokic Presents Challenges for Small-Ball Thunder Lineups
Oklahoma City could be in trouble on Saturday. The Thunder return to the court for their second game of the regular season, this time on the road in Denver against the Nuggets. Playing the Nuggets comes with one of the biggest challenges of any team in the league, Nikola Jokic.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat have yet to win a game this season as they lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 111-104, the same team that prevented them from making the NBA Finals last year. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. TYLER HERRO CONTINUES TO SHINE. After scoring...
Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)
The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
Rivalry Made Official? Mavs vs. Suns Put Up Big TV Numbers
As if there were any doubts about the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns being big-time rivals again after their seven-game playoff series five months ago, the viewership numbers for last night’s season opener pretty much confined it. According to ESPN, the Mavs-Suns late-night matchup was the most-watched season-opening late...
Jose Ramirez’s Injury Wouldn’t Stop Him From Leading 2022 Guardians to Playoffs
When you have the youngest roster in Major League Baseball and you're committed to trying to give as many guys as you can legitimate shots to prove themselves against the best-of-the-best, you need a glue guy in the locker room to keep things on track. Cleveland has arguably the best...
