This local followed in her mom’s footsteps + joined the Junior League of Birmingham—here’s why they love it

Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bham Now
Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back
Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
Bham Now
Nabeel’s Cafe + 5 more Birmingham places we said goodbye to in the fall
It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when it’s a spot that holds a special place in your heart. We’re sad to see these six Birmingham businesses close their doors and we hope to see them again one day. 1. Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot | Inverness. Owners...
communityjournal.net
Newly Opened Birmingham Coffee Shop Gives the Homeless Chance to Work
Troy Whetstone, owner of the newly opened Modern House Coffee Shop in Titusville, said he wasn’t one for coffee until recently. “I’ll go grab a Mountain Dew if I need some hype,” Whetstone said. Modern House, which has been in the works since 2019, held its...
birminghammommy.com
2022 Fall Activity Guide For Birmingham
It’s our favorite time of year, the cooler weather, football on the flatscreen, firepits, pumpkin patches, festivals, the crunch of fall leaves under your new boots.. What’s not to love!?. Now it’s time to figure out how you’re going to cram all of this fun into the next...
Bham Now
5 reasons you need to book a luxurious tour with Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge
If your ideal wind-down routine includes puffing on a cigar, you’ll want to learn more about Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge. Led by local comedienne Joy King, you’ll roll through The Magic City in a private, luxurious experience. Whether you’re planning a corporate outing or an evening excursion with friends, read on for five reasons it’s time to book a tour.
Radio Ink
Sly King New Promotions Director
Cumulus has tapped Sly King for promotions direct in Birmingham. He has been heard on the Birmingham airwaves for nearly 20 years. James Robinson, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Birmingham, said: “I am excited to announce Sly King as our new Promotions Director in Birmingham. I am proud to promote from within our Birmingham team, someone who has been committed to the Birmingham community for many years. I believe Sly will continue his dedicated hard work and will take the Cumulus Birmingham team to new heights.”
Bham Now
45 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 21-23
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 45 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Helen Drennen at 205-222-5688 or...
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
WSFA
Aniah Blanchard’s mother raising awareness weeks before the law honoring her daughter is voted on
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard…. Her loved ones now working to ensure her legacy lives on through the protection of others. “Aniah’s Law” now rests in your hands. An amendment must be made to the constitution for it to...
Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Jazz on the Patio’
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — A great time was had at the Greater Irondale Chamber’s women’s event, “Jazz on the Patio.” The event was held on Tuesday, October 18, at Civitas (2031 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook). Valley Bank was the event’s presenting sponsor. Bronze sponsors were Vivian Mora State Farm and Image […]
birminghamtimes.com
Schedule of Events Planned During Magic City Classic Week in Birmingham
Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 81st Magic City Classic. Here’s a listing of several dozen events leading up to the game. FRIDAY, OCT. 21. Plum Bar, 108 17th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, has several...
The Daily South
Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm
Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City School leaders encouraged with growing numbers of students showing up for Intersession
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School leaders say they are encouraged with the growing numbers of students showing up for Intersession. It’s the period in between the nine weeks of school. Instead of being off, students come to school for enrichment, or intensive instruction in the subjects where they need help.
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
wbrc.com
New downtown B’ham space to open as food court, but with food trucks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham attorney and real estate developer has a vision to create a food court in the Magic City, but with food trucks!. Eric Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. N last year, which used to be a Waffle House. Guster is renting out...
Bham Now
OPENING: Water Mountain Trail opens in Trussville, October 22—details here
Big news outdoor enthusiasts! Water Mountain Trail, a new upscale outdoor retailer opens Saturday, October 22 at The Pinnacle in Trussville. We got the scoop on what you’ll find at the store and details on the grand opening. Behind the store. Water Mountain Trail was founded by local entrepreneur...
Woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Midtown Village Offers Beer-Tasting, Live Music at First Harvest Jam Event
Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center will offer a fundraising beer tasting, live music, pop-up vendors and more at their first-ever Harvest Jam next weekend. Midtown was purchased last year by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, and a spokesperson for the company said they are excited to introduce the Druid City to a new event they plan to bring back annually.
Tuscaloosa Native Jameel McKanstry Shares New COVID-19 Book
Tuscaloosa native author Jameel McKanstry has released a powerful must-read book dealing with his battle with COVID-19 and the pandemic. McKanstry is a natural born fighter who shares his experience. Jameel McKanstry is a singer/songwriter, teacher, and author. Hailing from Tuscaloosa, AL, McKanstry earned his Bachelor's of Music Education Degree...
Bham Now
9 new openings + businesses coming soon, including Lane Park’s newest store
Whew, it seems like every day something new and exciting is coming to The Magic City. From cute boutiques to scrumptious bites and a photographer’s paradise, we know of nine businesses that just opened or are coming soon in Birmingham. 1. Flow | Uptown. Looking to rep The Magic...
