Chesterfield Police looking for woman who was last seen in April

By Delaney Murray
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOyRT_0idste4900

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Police is searching for a woman who has not been seen since April.

Sterlesta Dorothy Smith, 58 — also known as Dorothy Smith — has not been seen since April 7, according to Chesterfield Police. She was last in contact with her family on June 21, and her family reported her missing on July 26.

Have you seen them? Chesterfield Police searching for wanted fugitives

Her last known address was in the 5700 block of Belmont Road, but police say she is now believed to be homeless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVkpM_0idste4900
Sterlesta Dorothy Smith. Credit: Chesterfield County Police.

Chesterfield Police describe Smith as a Black female, about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

