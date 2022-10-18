Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Man Charged With Fraud Scheme
MADISON, WIS. -- An Eau Claire, Wisconsin man is charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in a 25-count indictment returned on October 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Carter is accused of racking up $511,177 as part of his alleged fraud scheme. He faces a max of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud and money laundering charge and 2 years prison time for each identity theft charge.
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – School districts across southeast Wisconsin are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings. The FBI says it’s “aware” of fake active shooter threats at schools across Wisconsin today. The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls school districts released statements to families...
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Janesville Police Department tries to stop a flood of swatting calls across southeast Wisconsin on Thursday. These are fake calls that try to deceive emergency services into responding to an untrue, emergency event. Police say one call reported an active shooter shot and killed people...
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from northwestern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges following a standoff with police where he allegedly armed himself with knives. The Cumberland Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on October 16 around 6:45 p.m. The department was made aware of an intoxicated person at a residence in Cumberland.
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for a Fitchburg man charged in a fatal shooting near Warner Park, online court records show. Aquille Lowe, 27, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and involving the use of a dangerous weapon, stemming from the July 22 shooting on Madison’s north...
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal inmate housed in Illinois has been indicted for allegedly killing his cellmate. Prosecutors say on Dec. 15, 2021, Donta Maddox assaulted Bobby Evans at the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. Evans later died from his injuries. Maddox, 44, is now charged with second-degree murder and assault. An indictment […]
Madison police say a person was punched by a friend when they tried to sell them fake drugs that were actually soap early Thursday morning.
WINDSOR, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in Windsor earlier this month. Deputy Cody Woods, who has four years of law enforcement experience, shot 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in Windsor on Oct. 13. Woods has been put on...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
ROCKFORD - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his cellmate last year. Donta Maddox, 44, was indicted after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, on Dec. 15, 2021 resulting in fatal injuries. Maddox was in...
No one was injured in an explosion that destroyed part of an Oregon duplex Friday morning, according to local authorities.
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a standoff in Barron County Sunday. On Oct.16, 2022, around 6:45 p.m., the Cumberland Police Department was informed of an intoxicated, disorderly, person found at a home in the City of Cumberland. According to a media release from the Cumberland Police...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday after they said he stole Apple products and tried to hide them in an old pizza box. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of West Gilman Street at around 3:15 p.m. Staff said a man took a MacBook computer, an iPad, an iPhone and an iPod and...
When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty.
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the...
Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
