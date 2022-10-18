ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

ACPS Superintendent drives school buses to help with shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School District’s superintendent has been driving school buses all week to help with the bus driver shortage. The superintendent says he wants to help kids, families, and bus drivers. “This week I’m out driving a route that’s a double back route...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating false report regarding Buford Middle School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a false report of a possible shooter at Buford Middle School. CPD says officers were called out to the school around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, October 20. Authorities later determined the call was a hoax. The department says Buford Middle School...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Free self-defense classes for women in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ladies of the Shenandoah Valley are invited to get physical in self-defense next week. Harrisonburg & Bridgewater 24-7 Fitness is offering two free classes on Oct. 25 and Oct. 29. Combat Veteran Ron Cooper is happy to share moves from 40 years of martial arts experience...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

ACFR coaches firefighters with annual hands-on training

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says it’s giving its trainees hands on experience through simulated drills so they’re ready when it’s time to fight a fire with real victims. “The instructors do a really good job of trying to simulate fire conditions inside...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
ELKTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Staunton woman creates a ‘Whimsically Witchy’ Halloween display

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Camille Dierksheide and her family started decorating for Halloween in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic took her crafting to a whole new level. Now, ‘Whimsically Witchy’ is a display that is altogether spooky, silly, and so much fun for a great cause. Dierksheide has...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Ivy MUC is giving away free mulch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ivy Materials Utilization Center is giving away free mulch while supplies last. Made from freshly ground trees grown in the area, the mulch is typically for sale. After a great mulch season however, Ivy MUC is saying to take as much as you need. “It will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Protect Our Democracy Forum underway at UVA Oct 22

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Protect Our Democracy” is a forum where student led organizations, nonprofits, and many notable students will gather to discuss our country’s leadership. “We created a great line up of speakers who will give short talks about the challenges that we face and how...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Investigation underway into racist graffiti found near Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are investigating an incident involving racist graffiti at the University of Virginia. According to police, the UVA Police Department was called just before 5 a.m. Friday regarding a racial slur painting on a sidewalk and roadway at 14th and John streets. This location is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
livability.com

Hantzmon Wiebel Offers a Wealth of Job Opportunities in Charlottesville, VA

Hantzmon Wiebel strives to make a positive difference for its many clients and the Charlottesville community. Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, located in the heart of downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, offers job seekers a unique combination of personal and professional growth opportunities. The CPA and advisory services firm, which has been in business...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

