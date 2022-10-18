Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
ACPS Superintendent drives school buses to help with shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School District’s superintendent has been driving school buses all week to help with the bus driver shortage. The superintendent says he wants to help kids, families, and bus drivers. “This week I’m out driving a route that’s a double back route...
NBC 29 News
University of Lynchburg partnering with non-profit to help kids of all abilities enjoy Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg is partnering with CATS to provide a Trunk or Treat event. The goal of the Halloween-themed event is to allow kids of all medical needs to feel included in fun activities. “They are all going to have different trunks and have different...
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating false report regarding Buford Middle School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a false report of a possible shooter at Buford Middle School. CPD says officers were called out to the school around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, October 20. Authorities later determined the call was a hoax. The department says Buford Middle School...
WHSV
Free self-defense classes for women in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ladies of the Shenandoah Valley are invited to get physical in self-defense next week. Harrisonburg & Bridgewater 24-7 Fitness is offering two free classes on Oct. 25 and Oct. 29. Combat Veteran Ron Cooper is happy to share moves from 40 years of martial arts experience...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
NBC 29 News
ACFR coaches firefighters with annual hands-on training
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says it’s giving its trainees hands on experience through simulated drills so they’re ready when it’s time to fight a fire with real victims. “The instructors do a really good job of trying to simulate fire conditions inside...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville author brings new children’s book to Barnes & Noble shelves
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new children’s book by a local Charlottesville author is hitting Barnes & Noble shelves on December 11th. Janesha “Jay” Bradford’s new book is titled “Malcolm’s Master Plan to Gazillionaire,” and is the second book in the “Mahogany and Friends” series.
WHSV
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
NBC 29 News
Staunton woman creates a ‘Whimsically Witchy’ Halloween display
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Camille Dierksheide and her family started decorating for Halloween in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic took her crafting to a whole new level. Now, ‘Whimsically Witchy’ is a display that is altogether spooky, silly, and so much fun for a great cause. Dierksheide has...
NBC 29 News
Ivy MUC is giving away free mulch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ivy Materials Utilization Center is giving away free mulch while supplies last. Made from freshly ground trees grown in the area, the mulch is typically for sale. After a great mulch season however, Ivy MUC is saying to take as much as you need. “It will...
NBC 29 News
Protect Our Democracy Forum underway at UVA Oct 22
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Protect Our Democracy” is a forum where student led organizations, nonprofits, and many notable students will gather to discuss our country’s leadership. “We created a great line up of speakers who will give short talks about the challenges that we face and how...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Buford Middle School placed on lockdown after report of active shooter
Charlottesville Police were dispatched to Buford Middle School at 12:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an active shooter on campus, a report that turned out to be a hoax. But in the meantime, the school was placed on lockdown for a half-hour. The school system, according to a...
cbs19news
Investigation underway into racist graffiti found near Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are investigating an incident involving racist graffiti at the University of Virginia. According to police, the UVA Police Department was called just before 5 a.m. Friday regarding a racial slur painting on a sidewalk and roadway at 14th and John streets. This location is...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WHSV
Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
