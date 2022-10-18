Read full article on original website
WARNING: These Republican Election Deniers Are on Colorado’s Election Ballot
The Colorado Republican Party has at least 15 candidates on Colorado’s current election ballot who baselessly promote election conspiracies. Depending on how you define “election conspiracist,” there could be many more. Here’s a list along with the evidence that landed them here. Candidate for U.S. Rep....
Abortion the Main Issue in 2022 Elections According to Recent Poll
Recent polling from the Global Strategy Group’s The Rocky Mountaineer shows that abortion is a key issue motivating voters during the 2022 elections. According to the poll, “Colorado voters oppose SCOTUS’ decision to overturn Roe by a margin similar to what we saw in June. Now, an even stronger 70% agree that all women in Colorado should have access to abortion care (up from 67% in February).”
Election Conspiracy Group — Which Has a Militia Division — Organizes ‘Parties’ at Ballot Dropoff Locations To ‘Deter Crime’
FEC United, the Colorado-based election conspiracy group led by election denier Joe Oltmann, is organizing “ballot box watching” events, during which members of the group — which has a militia wing — will gather near ballot dropoff locations in Colorado in an effort to “deter crime.”
Satirical Ads Depict ‘Billionaires’ Who Support a Tax Cut Proposal on Colorado’s Ballot
“Cut roads! I literally look down on you and your roads,” says a woman as she steps into a private jet, depicted in an online advertisement against Proposition 121, a ballot measure that would lower Colorado’s single-rate income tax from 4.55% to 4.4%, threatening funding for health care, education, human services, and … roads.
This Article Allows You To Choose Among Many Voter Guides for Colorado’s Election
Ballots started being mailed to all active Colorado voters Monday, and on October 24, over 350 voting centers will open around the state for those looking to cast their votes in person. If you want to learn more about this year’s candidates and ballot measures, the Colorado Times Recorder has...
