Recent polling from the Global Strategy Group’s The Rocky Mountaineer shows that abortion is a key issue motivating voters during the 2022 elections. According to the poll, “Colorado voters oppose SCOTUS’ decision to overturn Roe by a margin similar to what we saw in June. Now, an even stronger 70% agree that all women in Colorado should have access to abortion care (up from 67% in February).”

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO