wymt.com
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill. Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill. 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested. Several drugs were seized after the pursuit...
thebigsandynews.com
13 arrested following drug probe in Louisa
LOUISA — Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt said that a joint investigation on Lackey Avenue led to the arrest of 13 people on Thursday. Fugitt said in a release that officers were following up on complaints from the community and had been conducting an investigation into suspected drug trafficking for several months.
Elliott County man sentenced to 100 years for ‘unspeakable’ abuse of 3 girls
An Elliott County man is facing extensive time in federal prison after being sentenced for extreme child exploitation.
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case
UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the week of Oct. 17-21, 2022
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 17-21 Francis Anderson (POA) and Jay Anderson to Willis Chaffin and Lynette Chaffin. Edred Adams (Trustee), Kenneth Arrington and Sarah Arrington to Kenneth Arrington II, Sarah Arrington and Eldred Adams Jr. Donald Gussler and Darlene Staniford to Eric Spencer and Clista...
k105.com
Dispatcher behind ‘Shauna’s Law’ arrested for being drunk on the job
A dispatcher in Powell County has been arrested after working while intoxicated. The Stanton Police Department arrested 37-year-old Shauna Staton on Sunday and charged her with official misconduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place. According to WKYT.com, a Stanton police officer arrived at dispatch after hearing Staton slur her...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/19/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Brittany Suttles, 31, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police, for...
Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Ky. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21
Lawrence Co. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21 22-T-00346 COMMONWEALTH VS. LEMASTER, ETHAN DAKOTA. 22-T-00364 COMMONWEALTH VS. RACH, AUGUST NATHANIEL. 22-T-00365 COMMONWEALTH VS. DIAMOND, MATTHEW DAVID. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00366 COMMONWEALTH VS. PERKINS, CLINTON JAY. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00395 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, VICTORIA NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 20-T-00148 COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, CHASITY ANN. (MOTION...
WSAZ
Two people flown to hospital following ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Troopers say the crash happened Friday around 9:00 p.m. on US 52 in Nile Township. They say an ATV was traveling southwest when it flipped over. The driver...
wymt.com
Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
2 taken to West Virginia hospital by helicopter after Ohio ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital by helicopter after an ATV crash in Scioto County, Ohio on Friday. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two people were traveling southwest on a 1998 Honda TRX 300 on US 52 near milepost 13 in Nile Township when the ATV overturned. The […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision
According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
Truck driver killed in crash with school bus in West Virginia identified
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The identity of a driver who was killed in a crash involving a school bus has been released. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a truck that collided with a school bus on State Route 52 as Thomas Francis. The driver of the school bus and seven students […]
WKYT 27
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
Sheriff: Man arrested, charged with raping 12-year-old Scioto County girl he met through Facebook
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Muskingum County man was arrested Thursday after being suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl he met through Facebook, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff David Thoroughman said the Portsmouth Police Department first took a report on Oct. 10 that the girl had...
WKYT 27
Doctors urge flu shots after large spike in Montgomery County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year, Gerald and Nancy Sanetznik head to the pharmacy. “We got our flu shots two weeks ago,” said Nancy Sanetznik. The couple won’t take chances when it comes to their health, especially during flu season. “We still go to church and we’re involved...
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
