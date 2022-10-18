Read full article on original website
Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Homestead Advance
● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner (MVP) Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), earned his fourth straight top-10 finish last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 400-mile event kicked off the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs, the final, three-race round before the Championship 4 field is set. Briscoe qualified 16th and was battling for the lead during the final 23 laps before taking the checkered flag fourth. Since advancing into the Round of 12 following the Sept. 17 race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Briscoe has been on a tear, finishing fifth Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, 10th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2, and ninth on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 9 before Sunday’s fourth-place run at Las Vegas. He heads to Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway sixth in the playoff standings, nine points below the top-four cutoff.
Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. named Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. spent 17 seasons leading the Arizona Cardinals to unprecedented levels of success in the National Football League. On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Arizona sports legend will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Phoenix Raceway announced today that Fitzgerald will...
RCR Event Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C., based team has five second-place finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway: Kevin Harvick (2003 and 2008), Jeff Burton (2009), Ryan Newman (2014) and Tyler Reddick (2021).
Petty GMS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Dillon at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet has made six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a best result of 22nd place in 2018. Dillon has also led 26 laps in five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning...
Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Kip Moore Adds New Role to His Sunday Slate at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Serving as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400
From his pre-race concert to the most famous words in motorsports, multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore is adding ’Grand Marshal’ to his Sunday (Oct. 23) resume at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400. Moore, already slated to perform the concert ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff...
Track Enterprises Announces New Partnership With Southern Super Series
Officials from Track Enterprises and the Southern Super Series announced earlier today they have formed a strategic partnership for the future. Together, the two groups will help manage the Super Late Model pavement racing tour that has operated in the Southeastern part of the U.S. since 2013. Bob Sargent, President...
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Partners with Four Leaf Productions
Today, NASCAR announces a partnership with Four Leaf Productions (FLP) for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend on the Chicago Street Course on July 1-2, 2023. As part of the partnership, NASCAR and FLP will work closely together with the City of Chicago, Chicago Park District and other entities in building and producing a successful sports and entertainment event weekend.
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Homestead-Miami Speedway October Event Preview
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway is the 18th race of 2022 and 49th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
NCS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY: Team Chevy Advance
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8 TRIPLEHEADER: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY. For the first time since the track held its last Championship race for all three NASCAR national series in 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway will make its return to the post-season schedule to host a playoff tripleheader race weekend. The 1.5-mile South Florida oval will mark Race Two of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), while holding the position of the Round of 8 elimination race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).
Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra Preview – Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT HOMESTEAD: Brandon Jones has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has earned two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes at the south Florida track. Jones’ average finish of 8.1 is his best on any oval on the NXS schedule after finishing in the top-10 his last five races at Homestead. Jones crossed the finish line third in 2021 but was awarded a second-place finish after Tyler Reddick was disqualified.
This Week in Motorsports: October 18-24, 2022
Team Toyota’s NASCAR teams are headed to Homestead-Miami Speedway as all three national series compete this weekend, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series locks in their Championship 4. NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCWTS. Hamlin ready to add another Homestead victory to his tally…...
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Homestead Advance
– There will be nobody happier in life than Daniel Suárez if he drives the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet to victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. But he won't be alone. If he wins Sunday, Princess will send 99 race fans and their guests...
Homestead-Miami Debut on Tap for Purdy
Debut on Tap … Saturday’s 200-miler at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) marks Chase Purdy’s debut at South Florida’s 1.5-mile oval. The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Tundra TRD Pro rolls into HMS fresh off his season-best performance at Talladega Superspeedway where he led six laps en-route to a seventh-place finish. The Meridian, Miss. driver has collected four finishes of 15th or better on 1.5-mile tracks this season and looks to add another on Saturday afternoon to pad his career-high mark of 12 top-15 results in 2022.
Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”
Frost Tops Tight Indy Lights Time Sheet at Griffis Test at IMS
Danial Frost staked his claim as a driver to watch for the 2023 Indy Lights championship by leading the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on Friday, Oct. 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indy Lights veteran Frost, from Singapore, led the 16 drivers participating in the annual test with a top lap...
Tire Pros Rejoins JR Motorsports with Partnership Extension in 2023
JR Motorsports announced today the return of Tire Pros to the organization in 2023 with an extension featuring nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races as primary partner with driver Josh Berry and associate placement in the remaining 24 events. Building off a successful two-season stint, Tire Pros and Berry will compete together for a third consecutive season with the No. 8 Chevrolet.
The Table is Set for Ankrum in South Florida
Two to Go … Tyler Ankrum comes to the southern-most stop on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) for the penultimate round of the 2022 season. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has a fond memory of his most recent trip to south Florida as he scored a runner-up finish at HMS in 2020. The result two seasons ago tied his second-best finish in Camping World Trucks competition (behind his first-career win in 2019), a feat he looks to replicate with the experience of the No. 16 team behind him.
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Homestead-Miami
NOT DONE YET: While Kyle Larson is ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings and out of title contention this year, the No. 5 Valvoline team is still competing for the owner's championship. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports entry will need to erase a deficit of 25 points or win at least one of the remaining two races in the round to advance to the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6.
