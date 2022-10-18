LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The smoke from the fires is long gone. The lasting impact is now found in the water. Two years after the biggest wildfires in state history burned through Colorado, the work to repair the damage left on the environment is changing. We’ve been used to seeing helicopters flying over burn scars dropping mulch to help new vegetation grow. Now that's coming to an end.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO