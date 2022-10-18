Read full article on original website
Related
Job fair tailored to Afghan, Ukrainian newcomers to Colorado
DENVER — A hiring event specifically designed for Afghans and Ukrainians who are newcomers to Colorado after leaving their home countries is being held in Aurora this weekend. Aurora Community College will host the job fair on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored...
Colorado model’s skin appears in new Call of Duty games
DENVER — As game developers bring more representation into their games, Colorado artist and model Abena told 9NEWS she is thrilled to see her unique skin appear in a video game played by millions of people. Vitiligo, which can drastically change someone’s appearance when the body attacks cells that...
NEXT presents: Hotly contested CD-7 debate
COLORADO, USA — State Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D) is running against former Army Officer Erik Aadland (R) in one of the most competitive congressional races following the retirement of Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D). The two will debate on Next with Kyle Clark Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. Aadland...
Court declines to hear appeal on Colorado recall effort
DENVER — Colorado’s Supreme Court has let stand a lower court judge’s ruling that postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against state Sen. Kevin Priola, who switched parties to Democrat to protest what he called the GOP’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado
BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
Parts of Florida got their first freeze before Denver
DENVER — No, you didn't misread the headline. Parts of Florida – yes, that Florida – saw temperatures drop below 32 degrees on Thursday morning. Tallahassee (Florida's capital) and nearby Cross City both dropped down to 31 degrees on Thursday, part of a record-breaking deep freeze across much of the southern U.S.
RTD offering two free fare days to encourage people to vote
DENVER — Have you sent in your ballot yet?. In an effort to get people out to vote for this year's upcoming election, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Secretary of State's office announced that there will be two free fare days in the weeks leading up to Election Day – which is Nov. 8.
More than 30 Colorado schools and districts have received naloxone through state program
DENVER — More than 30 school districts and standalone schools across Colorado now have naloxone to help someone who has overdosed. Denver Public Schools is the latest district to be added to the list. Nurses finished training this week. The move comes as more kids in our state are...
Watershed restoration efforts change 2 years after historic Colorado wildfires
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The smoke from the fires is long gone. The lasting impact is now found in the water. Two years after the biggest wildfires in state history burned through Colorado, the work to repair the damage left on the environment is changing. We’ve been used to seeing helicopters flying over burn scars dropping mulch to help new vegetation grow. Now that's coming to an end.
Pediatric RSV cases rising quickly, and earlier than usual
DENVER — Doctors say a respiratory virus they see every year showed up early this year, and is spreading quickly. The CDC says respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common virus and usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But can be serious for little kids and babies. The Colorado...
Colorado mountains likely to get their first big snow event this weekend
COLORADO, USA — Colorado's mountains will likely get their first widespread and significant snowfall event of the season this weekend, with up to a foot of snow possible in some of our highest elevations. A strong area of low pressure will move through Colorado this weekend, likely leading to...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0