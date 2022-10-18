Broome County libraries receive $500,000+ from NYS public library construction grant

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The New York State Education Department awarded $34 million to 223 public libraries statewide to support construction and renovation projects, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced today.

The funds will help libraries construct new buildings, create additions, update electrical wiring and computer technology, improve broadband infrastructure, meet energy-efficiency standards, and renovate facilities to provide full accessibility to library users with disabilities and create meeting spaces to accommodate community needs.

Libraries in Broome County received a total of $649,859.

“Libraries have a profound impact on the lives of their patrons by empowering them to fully participate in society in various ways, whether it is to pursue employment, self-education, accessing technology or making social connections,” Commissioner Rosa said. “These funds will not only help to improve infrastructure but will also ensure that critical resources, materials, and services continue to be available to meet the needs of individuals and communities throughout our state to help them thrive.”

The following Broome County libraries will receive money:

Broome County Public Library – $378,023 – This project will renovate public bathrooms, add a door from the Children’s Room to the Reading Garden, add a project sink, and replace carpet.

Fenton Free Library – $11,710 – The money will be used to construct a new, efficient, circulation desk, work on a security system add-on and upgrade, and construct efficient, safe storage.

Four County Library System – $32,308 – The project will replace malfunctioning dampers and control system in HVAC system for greater energy efficiency and temperature control.

George F. Johnson Memorial Library – $119,524 – The library’s meeting room will be renovated, and an adjacent ADA-compliant bathroom will also be installed.

Mary Wilcox Memorial Library – $88,318 – They will begin phase 1 of 3 to build an addition attached to the Library via a covered breezeway in order to increase and improve building space and capacity.

Ninevah Public Library – $19,916 – The project includes a new roof, new siding, and new windows that will increase the energy efficiency of the building.

