wgel.com
GU Hosting Scholarship Day
Greenville University is inviting potential students to Scholarship Day on Friday, November 18. It is a chance to earn up to a full-tuition scholarship while getting to know the GU campus. Students must apply and gain acceptance to GU by November 5th to be invited to participate in Scholarship Day....
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
wgel.com
County Contributes To SAFE Organization
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Bond County Board fulfilled a request from the SAFE organization for funding. The board voted unanimously to give $10,000 in federal COVID-19 funds to assist those receiving services from SAFE, a non-profit organization which supports victims of sexual abuse/assault. Bond County is included in the SAFE service region.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
“People I Want Dead” – Student’s Hit List –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – A concerned parent sent us what is alleged to be a photo (click here) of the actual “hit list” – turns out the school district did not inform the parents of what the list actually contained. From the school district: “. ....
wgel.com
MG Unit 1 School Board Fills Positions, Updates Calendar
The Mulberry Grove unit 1 Board of Education filled two positions during its meeting Monday evening. Emily Knebel was approved as junior high school cheerleading volunteer coach and Austin Burkhart was hired as junior high assistant boys’ basketball coach. Superintendent Casie Bowman advised the board of a couple of...
wgel.com
Elizabeth Emma Boehne
Elizabeth Emma Boehne, age 92, of Hoffman, died peacefully at 7:06 pm on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St.Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth Emma (Rueter) Boehne was born on July 20, 1930, in rural Shattuc, Illinois, daughter of Ernst and Olinda (Tyberendt) Rueter....
ehstigertimesonline.com
Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville
The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
wgel.com
Health Board Meeting Monday
The Bond County Board of Health will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 24 at the health department. The agenda includes write-offs, policy updates and revisions to the 2022 budget.
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Now files to become independent organization and create economic devlelopment hub
(KFVS) - Southern Illinois Now (SI Now) is taking steps to become a standalone not-for-profit corporation with a mission to develop economic opportunities. According to a statement from SI Now, the focus will be on the current businesses, potential new business and regional workforce in southern Illinois’ 17 southern counties.
wgel.com
Kent L. Weiss
Kent L. Weiss, 75, of (Millersburg) Pocahontas, IL, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born March 17, 1947, to Paul and Helen (nee Sugg) Weiss at St. Joseph Hospital in. Highland. On May 6, 1983, he married Vicky White in Edwardsville, IL. Kent went into...
wgel.com
KC To Host Fall Production Of The Enchanted Bookshop
The Kaskaskia College Theatre Program is proud to present a fall production of “The Enchanted Bookshop,” free and open to the public in the Jane Knight Auditorium on the main KC campus. Kaskaskia College students and community members will take to the stage for three performances: Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 rd at 2:00 p.m. The performances will be directed by KC Theatre Professor Kevin McCarty.
wgel.com
Barbara Ann Mena
Barbara Ann Mena, nee Snyder, 83, of Mulberry Grove, formally of Fairmont City, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born April 1, 1939 in East St. Louis to John F. and Louise Catherine (Stewart) Snyder. Barbara married Victor Mena February 6, 1960 through Justice of the Peace. They remarried in the Catholic Church October 19, 1961. Barbara worked for Christian Welfare Hospital from 1969 to 1981 and served at Koke’s Tavern in Fairmont City for 10 years. She then worked at the Caseyville Cracker Barrel for 10 years. Barbara loved to call Bingo for the Holy Rosary Church and their School, as well as Assumption High School. She belonged to the American Legion Post 961 Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara was a member of the Holy Rosary Ladies Sodality in Fairmont City and the St. James Lady group in St. Jacob. She initially learned how to quilt with the Holy Rosary Ladies and that love of quilting continued with various other groups. When Barbara moved to Mulberry Grove, she joined St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She volunteered in the gift shop at HSHS Holy Family Hospital and joined a sewing group to sew dolls for children in the hospital. She proudly donated platelets and blood to help those in need as often as she could. Even in her passing, she continued to give by being a tissue donor for many in need. Barbara will be remembered for her giving heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
wgel.com
Edwin A. Bassen
Edwin A. Bassen, age 90, of Hoffman passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Hoffman. He was born on May 23, 1932, in Hoffman, the son of Martin and Edna (Sheverbush) Bassen. He is survived by his children: Sherry Larson and husband Art of Portage, MI and Steve Bassen...
wgel.com
Police Pension Board Meets Thursday
The Greenville Police Pension Board will meet Thursday, October 20, at 6 p.m. in the municipal building. The board will review investments, consider appointing an additional account representative, and set the dates for meetings in 2023.
wgel.com
Joannie M. Rakers
Joannie M. Rakers, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born July 10, 1952 in Highland, a daughter of Jane, nee Goestenkors, Netemeyer of Aviston and the late Elmer Netemeyer. In addition to her father, Joannie was...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are down but the challenges created by the pandemic are having lingering effects on Heartland hospitals. Leaders at Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) said they have more than 150 job openings across the SIH system. That’s part of the reason emergency room wait times can...
wgel.com
DeMoulin Museum Scooby Doo Party
The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville will have a Scooby Doo themed party for kids 12 and under and their parents on Saturday, October 29, from 6 to 8 PM. The first 40 kids attending will receive a free bag of Scooby Snacks, while all visitors will receive stickers and treats. A classic Scooby Doo episode will be shown at 7 PM. This is a come-and-go event, with no reservations required. The museum is located at 205 S. Prairie Street. For more, call 664-4115 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
wgel.com
Carolyn E. Holtmann
Carolyn E. Holtmann, age 84, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese. She was born October 9, 1938 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Gertrude, nee Winter, and Joseph Kohrmann, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband...
wgel.com
Tyler Cochran
Tyler Cochran 22, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, with Mom and Dad by his side holding his hand. Tyler was born July 10, 2000. At three days old it was discovered that he had a urea cycle metabolic disorder (OTC) which led to him getting a liver transplant at 3 ½ months old. Due to the damage from his disorder, he was cognitively delayed and non-verbal.
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
